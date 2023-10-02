 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mr.Amo update for 2 October 2023

Update early October!

Share · View all patches · Build 12338423 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

**

Firstly happy to announce the first event at Mr. AMO!

**

As usual, we fixed some errors, effects, animations and small details that go unnoticed.
We added a new friend to the village, Jerry, a card game enthusiast for you to have fun together (Don't rely too much on your deck :0)
We also added a new event where you can get new items by completing the Pirate quest where your enemy is an evil skeleton and ship captain!

Have a good journey friends!
For more details see the early October update article.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2523321
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link