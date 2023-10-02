Update early October!

**

Firstly happy to announce the first event at Mr. AMO!

**

As usual, we fixed some errors, effects, animations and small details that go unnoticed.

We added a new friend to the village, Jerry, a card game enthusiast for you to have fun together (Don't rely too much on your deck :0)

We also added a new event where you can get new items by completing the Pirate quest where your enemy is an evil skeleton and ship captain!

Have a good journey friends!

