Update early October!

**
Firstly happy to announce the first event at Mr. AMO!
**
As usual, we fixed some errors, effects, animations and small details that go unnoticed.
We added a new friend to the village, Jerry, a card game enthusiast for you to have fun together
(Don't rely too much on your deck :0)
We also added a new event where you can get new items by completing the Pirate quest where your enemy is an evil skeleton and ship captain!
Have a good journey friends!
For more details see the early October update article.
Changed files in this update