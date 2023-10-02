 Skip to content

Keali update for 2 October 2023

Early Access Oct. 2 - minor issues

Share · View all patches · Build 12338364 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added setting to disable background effects for improved performance on lower end machines.
  • Leaderboards should update more accurately. (There is still a separate issue with leaderboards were working on.)
  • Fix for alt-tab during level change.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2538781
  • Loading history…
