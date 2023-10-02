- Added setting to disable background effects for improved performance on lower end machines.
- Leaderboards should update more accurately. (There is still a separate issue with leaderboards were working on.)
- Fix for alt-tab during level change.
Keali update for 2 October 2023
Early Access Oct. 2 - minor issues
