SolarBlack update for 10 October 2023

Update 1.25

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Introduced 3 New Gameplay Modifiers:

  • No Shoot Mode (Sentinel)
  • No Runners (Discovery)
  • Infinite Ammo

Added Features And Fixes:

  • Enhanced the user interface (UI) for a more seamless experience.
  • Implemented the option to select albums, reducing content loading times.
  • Added a countdown timer for resuming the game after pausing.
  • Improved sword shine effects for a more visually appealing experience.
  • Enhanced the in-game points display, now disappearing during pauses.
  • Various performance optimizations for smoother gameplay.
  • Improved graphics, including better sphere and glass reflections.
  • Enhanced physics and hitting logic for a more realistic feel.
  • Improved floor collision mechanics.
  • Sound improvements for a more immersive audio experience.
  • Addressed an issue where the slow-motion ring wasn't empty on game start in some cases.
  • Leaderboard refresh fixed.
  • Include a step in the text tutorial on how to reset the viewing direction.

