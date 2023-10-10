Update 1.25

Introduced 3 New Gameplay Modifiers:
- No Shoot Mode (Sentinel)
- No Runners (Discovery)
- Infinite Ammo
Added Features And Fixes:
- Enhanced the user interface (UI) for a more seamless experience.
- Implemented the option to select albums, reducing content loading times.
- Added a countdown timer for resuming the game after pausing.
- Improved sword shine effects for a more visually appealing experience.
- Enhanced the in-game points display, now disappearing during pauses.
- Various performance optimizations for smoother gameplay.
- Improved graphics, including better sphere and glass reflections.
- Enhanced physics and hitting logic for a more realistic feel.
- Improved floor collision mechanics.
- Sound improvements for a more immersive audio experience.
- Addressed an issue where the slow-motion ring wasn't empty on game start in some cases.
- Leaderboard refresh fixed.
- Include a step in the text tutorial on how to reset the viewing direction.
Changed files in this update