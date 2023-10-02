Accessibility update + slipstream physics

Buggy Game was always supposed to be hard as nails, but I do see it turns off a lot of players, at least initially. So I decided to change some of the default values to make the game a bit less unforgiving. Also, I added the possibility to change the damage multiplier.

By default, damage is now half of what it used to be, CPU skill is set to 90% instead of 100%, and the camera is zoomed out a bit more.

As a bonus feature, I've added slipstreaming; as you drive behind another car, you will profit from having less air resistance, which can help with overtaking. However, the opponents also have this same advantage when driving behind you!

Full changelog: