Blooming bugs and achievements for all

Hello Plant Parents,

We're back with a quick patch to fix and adjust a couple things on yesterday's release.

Let the blooms bloom

Thanks to some great observations by our players, we were able to track down and fix a bug that kept your wonderful plants from blooming as readily as they should.

Spooky achievement for all

Everyone loves achievements so we opened up the latest Spooky Season achievement to all players. Check out the Journal for its requirements.

These updates are all contained in version 231002.13

Thanks for all the continued feedback here and on our Discord server.