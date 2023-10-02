Episode 1 and Demo Version 2 Beta Updated

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

A new update to the Beta branches of Project Absentia Episode 1 and the Demo has been released. Get a taste of what's to come with some quality of life fixes. It's a major architectural change for the game with lots of under the hood changes, map fixes, engine fixes, and more. These changes are to help facilitate modding.

One of the new features bespoke to Version 2 is the function to auto-duck most audio during one-liners. This is an optional feature and can be fine-tuned (the ducking is a multiplier) or disabled if it's not to your liking.

We got big announcements on the horizon. Stay tuned!