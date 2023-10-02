v0.5.1b (Hotfix)

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed crash when destroying Gremlin Totem Poles as a Knight.
- Fixed Altar of Ahnais dispensing more XP than intended.
- Fixed loop in Gremlin's Grief quest causing endless couriers.
- Fixed crash when interacting with power crystals while Tangled Web quest is active.
- Fixed Gremlin Grief quest initiating when a creature kills a decay root off-screen, instead of the player.
- Fixed crash when player attempts to move beyond map boundaries use keyboard movement.
- Fixed gremlin potion mechanics:
- Removed auto-learning of gremlin recipes.
- Added potion recipes to alchemy shelves in Gremlin Fortress.
- Introduced crafting requirements for Gremlin potions; Mudmilk has none.
- Tweaked drop table for Gremlin alchemy shelf.
- Fixed Potent Purifying Elixir negating its own status effect.
- Fixed recipes not highlighting as craftable in menus when alternative crafting options exist.
- Fixed XP reward glitch for crafting Snake Dice, Machinist Ring, or Machinist Amulet.
