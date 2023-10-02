 Skip to content

The Doors of Trithius update for 2 October 2023

v0.5.1b (Hotfix)

The Doors of Trithius update for 2 October 2023

v0.5.1b (Hotfix)

Build 12338114

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed crash when destroying Gremlin Totem Poles as a Knight.
  • Fixed Altar of Ahnais dispensing more XP than intended.
  • Fixed loop in Gremlin's Grief quest causing endless couriers.
  • Fixed crash when interacting with power crystals while Tangled Web quest is active.
  • Fixed Gremlin Grief quest initiating when a creature kills a decay root off-screen, instead of the player.
  • Fixed crash when player attempts to move beyond map boundaries use keyboard movement.
  • Fixed gremlin potion mechanics:
    • Removed auto-learning of gremlin recipes.
    • Added potion recipes to alchemy shelves in Gremlin Fortress.
    • Introduced crafting requirements for Gremlin potions; Mudmilk has none.
    • Tweaked drop table for Gremlin alchemy shelf.
  • Fixed Potent Purifying Elixir negating its own status effect.
  • Fixed recipes not highlighting as craftable in menus when alternative crafting options exist.
  • Fixed XP reward glitch for crafting Snake Dice, Machinist Ring, or Machinist Amulet.

