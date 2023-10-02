 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Extortion update for 2 October 2023

Quality of life update

Share · View all patches · Build 12338113 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello there !

Here we are for a new update for Extortion !

Changelogs:

  • Game now have multiple save slots

  • Added new folder names (for new saves only)

  • Added new files (for new saves only)

    • New jokes
    • Removed Galactae file because the game is no longer developed
    • Added a file about Manufactur'inc

  • Updated social networks links:

    • Removed reddit
    • Added mastodon
    • Added Patreon
    • Updated Twitter link

  • Updated developer dependencies

Don't forget you can see current open issues and future content I may add to update here: https://bugs.dysnomia.studio/projects/hacking-game/roadmap

Have Fun !
Elanis

Changed files in this update

Extortion - win64 Depot 1299431
  • Loading history…
Extortion - win32 Depot 1299432
  • Loading history…
Extortion - osx64 Depot 1299433
  • Loading history…
Extortion - linux64 Depot 1299434
  • Loading history…
Extortion - linux32 Depot 1299435
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link