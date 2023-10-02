Quality of life update

Share · View all patches · Build 12338113 · Last edited 2 October 2023 – 21:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Hello there !

Here we are for a new update for Extortion !

Changelogs:

Game now have multiple save slots

Added new folder names (for new saves only)

Added new files (for new saves only) New jokes Removed Galactae file because the game is no longer developed Added a file about Manufactur'inc

Updated social networks links: Removed reddit Added mastodon Added Patreon Updated Twitter link

Updated developer dependencies

Don't forget you can see current open issues and future content I may add to update here: https://bugs.dysnomia.studio/projects/hacking-game/roadmap

Have Fun !

Elanis