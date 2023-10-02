Quality of life update

Hello there !
Here we are for a new update for Extortion !
Changelogs:
-
Game now have multiple save slots
-
Added new folder names (for new saves only)
-
Added new files (for new saves only)
- New jokes
- Removed Galactae file because the game is no longer developed
- Added a file about Manufactur'inc
-
Updated social networks links:
- Removed reddit
- Added mastodon
- Added Patreon
- Updated Twitter link
-
Updated developer dependencies
Don't forget you can see current open issues and future content I may add to update here: https://bugs.dysnomia.studio/projects/hacking-game/roadmap
Have Fun !
Elanis
