Road Domination update for 2 October 2023

v1.0.0

Road Domination update for 2 October 2023

v1.0.0

Finally! Version 1.0 is released!

Apart from 9 new levels, we made quite a few additions to the game.

Superfast car

A new superfast car can be found somewhere in Los Ricos.

New trap

Hacking device is a new trap that you can use to temporarily disable police cars chasing you.

New buildings

Shops, hotels and factories are only a few examples of new buildings that you will notice in the game (if you slow down a bit).




Steam Achievements

Steam Achievements are now available to collect.

Release Notes

Added
  • 9 new levels in desert region
  • Steam achievements
  • New supercar to drive
  • New pursuit police supercar
  • More car colours
  • New trap: hacking device
  • New buildings
Fixed
  • Drawing of concave districts on minimap

