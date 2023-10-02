Finally! Version 1.0 is released!
Apart from 9 new levels, we made quite a few additions to the game.
Superfast car
A new superfast car can be found somewhere in Los Ricos.
New trap
Hacking device is a new trap that you can use to temporarily disable police cars chasing you.
New buildings
Shops, hotels and factories are only a few examples of new buildings that you will notice in the game (if you slow down a bit).
Steam Achievements
Steam Achievements are now available to collect.
Release Notes
Added
- 9 new levels in desert region
- Steam achievements
- New supercar to drive
- New pursuit police supercar
- More car colours
- New trap: hacking device
- New buildings
Fixed
- Drawing of concave districts on minimap
