Share · View all patches · Build 12338112 · Last edited 2 October 2023 – 21:26:22 UTC by Wendy

Finally! Version 1.0 is released!

Apart from 9 new levels, we made quite a few additions to the game.

Superfast car

A new superfast car can be found somewhere in Los Ricos.

New trap

Hacking device is a new trap that you can use to temporarily disable police cars chasing you.

New buildings

Shops, hotels and factories are only a few examples of new buildings that you will notice in the game (if you slow down a bit).









Steam Achievements

Steam Achievements are now available to collect.

Release Notes

Added

9 new levels in desert region

Steam achievements

New supercar to drive

New pursuit police supercar

More car colours

New trap: hacking device

New buildings

Fixed