Celebrating Grindstone’s 4th Anniversary! 💎💙

Build 12338027 · Last edited 27 October 2023

🎉 Happy 4 years of Grindstone 🎉

To celebrate this incredible milestone, we have in-game gifts for our beloved stonegrinders!

🎩 Two unFOURgettable hats!

🧶 ComFOURtable thread for Harry’s Hat Stand!

Make sure to install this quick update to get all of the above!

However, our celebration doesn’t stop there!

We are also excited to announce our upcoming collaboration with The Yetee!

More details to come 💙 Check out The Yetee’s incredible shop for now!

Thank you so much for your support all these years; we wouldn’t be here without you ✨