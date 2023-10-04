 Skip to content

Tyrannis update for 4 October 2023

October 4 Hotfix (Some Much Needed Fixes)

  • The State tap glitch where you end up tapping on the wrong State has been fixed. Turns out the code was registering multiple tiles at once.
  • AI should register the correct number of States when dispersing Units every 5 or 10 turns (with the correct abilities).

Also, Tyrannis is coming soon to the Google Play Store, so keep an eye out!

-Chris Lawrence
Solo Dev Who Is Still Here, But Has Been Coding For Two Months at cGh ONE

Social Media:
Twitter: @cGh_ONE
Instagram: @cghone
Threads: @cghone
YouTube: cGh ONE
Web: cghone.com

Discord: https://discord.gg/VNdXn4Pn

Email: cghonegames@gmail.com

