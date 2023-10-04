October 4 Hotfix (Tap Glitches and Old Code)

Share · View all patches · Build 12338002 · Last edited 4 October 2023 – 14:09:29 UTC by Wendy

Quick update with a few bug fixes here:

The State tap glitch where you end up tapping on the wrong State has been fixed. Turns out the code was registering multiple tiles at once.

AI should register the correct number of States when dispersing Units every 5 or 10 turns (with the correct abilities)

Anyways, that should do it for now.

Also, Tyrannis is coming soon to the Google Play Store, so keep an eye out!

-Chris Lawrence

Sole Employee Who Isn't My Mascot Dog at cGh ONE

