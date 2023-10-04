October 4 Hotfix (Tap Glitches and Old Code)

Quick update with a few bug fixes here:
- The State tap glitch where you end up tapping on the wrong State has been fixed. Turns out the code was registering multiple tiles at once.
- AI should register the correct number of States when dispersing Units every 5 or 10 turns (with the correct abilities)
Anyways, that should do it for now.
Also, Tyrannis is coming soon to the Google Play Store, so keep an eye out!
-Chris Lawrence
Sole Employee Who Isn't My Mascot Dog at cGh ONE
