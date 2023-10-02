Dev Build Version 0.902A Hotfix/Update

So we wanted to do a hotfix but the hotfix kinda turned into a mini update, in this patch you’ll find a host of bug fixes and QOL and some new cool stuff.

Added AI respawn timer.

Added days passed and current season to stats screen.

Added new hoodies and lumberjack shirts.

Added random loot items when looting human AI.

Dismantling the build actor gives you back 70% of the items.

Empty fuel can weight has been reduced to less than full can.

Entering build mode now allows the player to face the cursor when using Movement mode.

Further lowered car part durability loss.

Improved large zombie numbers (zombies static and not moving if count too high).

Improved Multiplayer vehicle physics (less car to the moon moments).

No mushrooms spawn in autumn and winter seasons.

Radio tower car battery will lose durability overtime and will need to be replaced and activated again for supply drops to continue.

Vehicle reversing camera added using middle mouse button.

Server Settings can now be changed in game (This can only be done by the Host and game restart is required for those changes to occur).

Fixes:

Fixed Ukraine flag mask.

Fixed Painkillers timer.

Fixed coffee bean bug.

Fixed new skill not showing on old save.

Fixed Animals spawning at Zombie multiplier count.

Fixed warmth value not updating correctly when swapping clothes.

Fixed stamina exploit.

Fixed stack amount display when you have an empty slot.

Fixed airdrop spawning low loot.

Fixed respawn loot not working for old saves.

Fixed collision on metal wood window wall.

Fixed Stacking amount issue.

Fixed Fish Trap providing Raw Meat, players will catch a Perch.

Fixed Car Jack interaction issues and input sensitivity.

Known issues:

If players get stuck and can’t move or interact (we have made some changes to fix this) you can try switching weapons to ‘unstuck’ your character or you can use the console command which is Shift + press Enter three times quickly then when the console loads you enter /unstuck.

