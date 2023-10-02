Open Mod v2.002 [2-oct-2023]

-reworked our door system entirely, now the player reaches with a custom IK to the door handle or can lock the doors with a beautiful and realistic view, unlike any other game! Those doors can also be leg kicked, breached with C4 or with the battering ram (not all doors can be leg kicked, but all doors can be C4ed and Rammed). This new door system we've created is based on our VR doors, which will come in Open Mod VR. The logic is very similar and realistic!

-added the new doors ONLY in suburb map for now. They will be added to the bank map too very soon and other maps.

-reworked mostly all other interactions, such as the shooting range target switcher now is actioned with the new Custom IK and the hand actually reaches and touches the button

-reworked our smoke system entirely, now the smokes are interactive and responsive to bullets or explosions! We’ve inspired from CS:GO2!

-fixed a rare issue which caused an error and the gun wouldn’t be able to aim down sight

-fixed an issue where the weapon and hands would still not be visible through the non dual render scopes but only in the dual camera setup. Now it works properly in dual camera setup as well.

-fixed an issue where for the PR-9 pistol the skins wouldn’t load

-fixed an issue where an AK-12 mag texture wouldn’t load

-fixed an issue where the skins wouldn’t be applied right in customization menu, and the skin dropdowns would show empty

-added an option for a common FOV when interacting with an object, this is the fov both world and first person view will go to when you are interacting with an object. Without common fov the hand would not look as if it touched the door knob due to different views

-added a new resting idle animation along with a setting to pick your desired resting idle animation (if you wish to use it, if not it can be disabled entirely). The new resting idle animation points the gun down, unlike the old one which pointed the gun up.