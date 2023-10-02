Relic Hunters Legend - Patch Notes 0.8.5

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey Hunters,

Today’s patch (October 2nd) packs in a number of bug fixes across the board – including updates to the Beam-type weapons against the Kami King and how they interact with Pinkyy’s and Turlek Tank’s Barriers. There are also updates to the Trade chat channel which adds protection from spam getting through, and more!

Bug Fixes

Beam-type weapons now work against the Kami King during its vulnerable state

Beam-type weapons will now interact as expected with Pinkyy's and Turlek Tank's Barriers.

Energy Field's south-central drill will no longer fail to progress to completion

Adjusted the max level cap of Relics to Level 30. Currently, Relics do not increase their stats after this level and we wanted to make sure that players were getting the most out of their Memories right now!

Added additional spam protection to the Trade chat channel, and removed Trade channel notifications

Fixed chat issue that would cause some of the first-time players not to be able to send messages

Addressed Mission Deposits (Epic) that could occasionally get stuck on the first round.

Changed Captain Galdino (Epic) loot table. Players will now receive T4 legendary gear instead of T3.

Thanks again to our fantastic community members, all of whom have helped to make Relic Hunters Legend what it is today! We will continue to take player feedback and provide regular updates to help improve the player experience.

If you are having any issues with Relic Hunters Legend please reach out to our support team here: http://bit.ly/RHLOpenTicket