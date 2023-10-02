 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Midnight Town Stories: Adam's Diary update for 2 October 2023

Small patch 2023-10-02

Share · View all patches · Build 12337650 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Players,

We've taken note of your feedback and incorporated extra hints for the initial room and the upper corridor.

Feel free to keep sharing your thoughts with us via email at info@darkoceangames.com.

Thanks a bunch,
Dark Ocean Games.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2522451
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link