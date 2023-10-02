 Skip to content

Fantasy Survivors update for 2 October 2023

Update 94 - Memory optimization

Update 94

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all,

This update contains memory optimization (pooling and reusing of game objects) so the game will run smoother.
I've also removed the annoying "prisoners was released" message that appears every time a lever is used.

Till later,
André

