Update 94 - Memory optimization

Hi all,
This update contains memory optimization (pooling and reusing of game objects) so the game will run smoother.
I've also removed the annoying "prisoners was released" message that appears every time a lever is used.
Till later,
André
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hi all,
This update contains memory optimization (pooling and reusing of game objects) so the game will run smoother.
I've also removed the annoying "prisoners was released" message that appears every time a lever is used.
Till later,
André
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update