- Made the second deep lab area exitable and re-enterable
- Improved fullscreen system
- Fixed bug where chimp and tear achievement was unlocked with one living guard
- Fixed bug where sign in city 2 hung off building
Super Gorilla Quest update for 2 October 2023
Update notes for v1.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
