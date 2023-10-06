First Patch for Chapter One Is Here!

Hello everyone!

Here we are with the first patch for Diluvian Ultra Chapter One - It is filled with fixes and changes you have been asking for. The full list of changes and fixes is below, but most notable are changes to the audio of enemy barks, fixing many controller issues and improvements to the flow of texts.

We are aware that not all reported issues have been fixed, but we decided that publishing an incremental improvement is better than having you wait until everything is done.

There are two issues specifically that we are working on fixing as soon as possible, but can already be somewhat remedied if you encounter them:

There is a bug that can sometimes corrupt a Waystone save and cause you to lose all weapons when you die and respawn. Going to the menu and selecting "restart level" should restore your arsenal, albeit losing the progress you've made in that particular level of course. The bug is difficult to replicate however, and while this worked for us, we cannot guarantee it will work every time - please let us know here in the comments, in Steam discussions or on our Discord server if you encounter this issue and whether restarting the level solved it for you or not. The more details we have, the easier it will be for us to squash the bug!

If you start a game and cannot move and in general it seems unresponsive to any keyboard commands, make sure you don't have a controller plugged in or wirelessly connected - currently it disables the keyboard and "takes over".

If there is something else you want us to focus on, please, leave your feedback here on Steam or join our Discord server where you can chat with us directly!

And if you're enjoying Diluvian Ultra Chapter One, we would be incredibly happy if you wrote a review of it here on Steam, it really does help a lot!

Full Change Log: