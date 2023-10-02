 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Schism update for 2 October 2023

Update 0.10

Share · View all patches · Build 12337541 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NEW

  • new weapon: Thunder Clap
  • new weapon: Tesla Rifle
  • new weapon: Heart Break

BALANCE

  • orrery cannon now has 4 orbitals minimum
  • orrery cannon now fires excess planets as orbiting bullets
  • pachydoom bullet sprite is way larger now (thanks dave)
  • pachydoom now has a point-blank explosion (thanks dave)
  • spore enemy's gas damage increased
  • reworked how champion enemy HP scaling works, they should have less HP at the start but ramp up way more
  • reduced damage multiplier on Riccochet
  • reduced war god's ATK scaling
  • war god's downside changed to increase chance of multi-wave rooms instead of all rooms being multi-wave

TWEAKS

  • spike traps now do damage in intervals

FIXES

  • fixed crash with dealer psy and Free Cast card
  • fixed crash with knight enemy's shield (thanks dave)
  • fixed crash with Magic God (thanks dave)
  • fixed bug with serpent dagger and split shot (thanks dave)
  • fixed crash with power psy when you have large amounts of INT (thanks dave)
  • fixed crash when teleporting and having minions (thanks TreeofEmber)
  • fixed crash with sniper enemy or breakable objects (thanks Strateture)
  • fixed crash with certain weapon mods (thanks dave)

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2084301
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link