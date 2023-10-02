Update 0.10

NEW
- new weapon: Thunder Clap
- new weapon: Tesla Rifle
- new weapon: Heart Break
BALANCE
- orrery cannon now has 4 orbitals minimum
- orrery cannon now fires excess planets as orbiting bullets
- pachydoom bullet sprite is way larger now (thanks dave)
- pachydoom now has a point-blank explosion (thanks dave)
- spore enemy's gas damage increased
- reworked how champion enemy HP scaling works, they should have less HP at the start but ramp up way more
- reduced damage multiplier on Riccochet
- reduced war god's ATK scaling
- war god's downside changed to increase chance of multi-wave rooms instead of all rooms being multi-wave
TWEAKS
- spike traps now do damage in intervals
FIXES
- fixed crash with dealer psy and Free Cast card
- fixed crash with knight enemy's shield (thanks dave)
- fixed crash with Magic God (thanks dave)
- fixed bug with serpent dagger and split shot (thanks dave)
- fixed crash with power psy when you have large amounts of INT (thanks dave)
- fixed crash when teleporting and having minions (thanks TreeofEmber)
- fixed crash with sniper enemy or breakable objects (thanks Strateture)
- fixed crash with certain weapon mods (thanks dave)
Changed files in this update