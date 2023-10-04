 Skip to content

License to Breed update for 4 October 2023

Achievement Fix - v1.2.6

Share · View all patches · Build 12337522 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Achievements should properly unlock, any achievements earned while this error was occurring should properly sync the next time you launch the game.

