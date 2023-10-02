JET THRUSTERS and DRIFTING have been added.

All Cruiser models come standard with Jet Thrusters. Tap, then hold the Utility button to increase forward speed. These boosters can stay operational for 5 seconds at a time while holding the Utility button. They are self charging, but need some time.

Space is one slippery mistress! The longer a direction is held, the more momentum your cruiser gains, and the longer the Drifting will last. This can work to your advantage in some cases, but you better stay alert or else you might slide into a quasar!