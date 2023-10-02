 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

VOSS Turbo update for 2 October 2023

JET THRUSTERS and DRIFTING have been added.

Share · View all patches · Build 12337506 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • All Cruiser models come standard with Jet Thrusters. Tap, then hold the Utility button to increase forward speed. These boosters can stay operational for 5 seconds at a time while holding the Utility button. They are self charging, but need some time.

  • Space is one slippery mistress! The longer a direction is held, the more momentum your cruiser gains, and the longer the Drifting will last. This can work to your advantage in some cases, but you better stay alert or else you might slide into a quasar!

NEW ITEMS HAVE BEEN ADDED TO THE SHOP

  • Drift Suppressor will lessen the effects of space Drifting. It'll give you a little more control... for a low low price of course.

  • Booster Upgrade will greatly increase the forward speed granted by the Jet Thrusters.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1970841 Depot 1970841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link