Periphery Online update for 2 October 2023

Update October 2

2 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Microtransactions have been introduced into the game. By paying a little extra money, you can now buy 15 new elite paints on the market. Elite paints have the same effect and cost the same amount in game currency as regular ones, but have brighter colors.
  • All paints are now 2.5 times cheaper and are sold in packs of 50 cans.
  • The Steam overlay is now displayed in full screen and responds correctly to the mouse.
  • New colored animals, white tiger, white cow, black cow, red and black spiders. Compared to ordinary ones, they are very rare, have enhanced armor, and some have enhanced attack. The reward for destroying colored spiders is larger than usual.
  • Minor fixes, plus slightly optimized the game server.

