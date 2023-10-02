-
Change the title of "Craft" to "Kill the Ancient God". Suggest that players need these equipments to kill that ancient god.
At the same time, I also describe it directly in the quest.In fact, if you carefully read the plot, you won't miss this clue.
-
If you need to kill a monster first to trigger quest plot, the triggering scene will prompt the player: "You need to kill a spider first.You can search for it on the map by pressing M key." Alternatively, it may say "You need six god equipments".
-
Reduce the drop rate of purple equipments in level 10 treasure box. Although it is only a small game with a life of about 4 hours, too many purple drops can still make the equipment quality meaningless.
-
Considering that the game plot unfolds too slowly at early time, I place a cutscene at the beginning of the game to optimize the game rhythm.
Originally I intended to place it at the beginning of each new saveslot, but new saveslot has already an animation.
And the game's life is relatively short. There is not much difference between placing it at the beginning of the game and placing it at the beginning of a saveslot.
This cutscene cannot be skipped during the first time watching. If you have already watched it, you can skip it by pressing ESC or Space key.
