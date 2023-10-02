Change the title of "Craft" to "Kill the Ancient God". Suggest that players need these equipments to kill that ancient god.

At the same time, I also describe it directly in the quest.In fact, if you carefully read the plot, you won't miss this clue.

If you need to kill a monster first to trigger quest plot, the triggering scene will prompt the player: "You need to kill a spider first.You can search for it on the map by pressing M key." Alternatively, it may say "You need six god equipments".

Reduce the drop rate of purple equipments in level 10 treasure box. Although it is only a small game with a life of about 4 hours, too many purple drops can still make the equipment quality meaningless.