-Updated the game tips UI and added new ones.
-Fixed a bug with player copy in the path of non-doing quest.
-Fixed a bug with occlusion culling.
-Updated some item icons.
Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 2 October 2023
Bugfix and polishing patch
-Updated the game tips UI and added new ones.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update