Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 2 October 2023

Bugfix and polishing patch

Share · View all patches · Build 12337233 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Updated the game tips UI and added new ones.
-Fixed a bug with player copy in the path of non-doing quest.
-Fixed a bug with occlusion culling.
-Updated some item icons.

