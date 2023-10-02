Patch 1.0.0

-New start screen with menu

-New save system and load system

-New in-game tutorials

-New camera placement for player

-New enemy spawn system

-New tool-tips for star system about each mission

-New tool-tip and improved UI for sector 3 mission

-Reduced time for acquiring crates at sector 2

-Now you can sell all item in game

-Added steam guide

More improvements more to come. If you have any questions or improvement ideas write me at steam community section ask developer.