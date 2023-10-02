 Skip to content

Mardori update for 2 October 2023

Patch 1.0.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-New start screen with menu
-New save system and load system
-New in-game tutorials
-New camera placement for player
-New enemy spawn system
-New tool-tips for star system about each mission
-New tool-tip and improved UI for sector 3 mission
-Reduced time for acquiring crates at sector 2
-Now you can sell all item in game
-Added steam guide

More improvements more to come. If you have any questions or improvement ideas write me at steam community section ask developer.

