Patch 1.0.0

-New start screen with menu
-New save system and load system
-New in-game tutorials
-New camera placement for player
-New enemy spawn system
-New tool-tips for star system about each mission
-New tool-tip and improved UI for sector 3 mission
-Reduced time for acquiring crates at sector 2
-Now you can sell all item in game
-Added steam guide
More improvements more to come. If you have any questions or improvement ideas write me at steam community section ask developer.
Changed files in this update