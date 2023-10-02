In this small update we have made the following changes:
The title on the taskbar is now displayed correctly
Changed the error when trying to get an achievement
Changes in the balance of the combat system
Added new localization languages
Fixed bug with sounds when volume is turned off
WILD SEX: WET GIRLS update for 2 October 2023
Small Update
