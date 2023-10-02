Version 1.45 Alpha patch notes

Gameplay
- New Pooklet encounters in the dungeons. Rescue them to select a permanent stat potion. Old saves will generate them too - you can visit completed dungeons areas to find them. There are 3 on each dungeon level. Will also fully heal you after each encounter.
- Green Pixies can harvest grass now, each returns 5 fibres per day. Immune to sword while pixie is on it.
- Green Pixies can harvest ground shroom patches now. 2 shrooms per day. Need the patch to be grown fully before you can place the pixie on it.
- Dawn offers a selection of 3 random normal cards now (as opposed to unique cards) after each curse removal besides the first.
- Number of ranged enemies capped at 2 per room for first level, 3 for second, etc. However, chance for more in towards the end of each dungeon level as you approach boss from dungeon level 2 onwards.
- Blobu king spawn numbers decreased from cap of 19 to 15. Blob spawn rate interval lengthened by 0.5 seconds.
- Diamond Eye projectile speed reduced from 6>5
- Reduce the amount of Treasure chest rooms in dungeon.
- Reduced the number of levels of rooms in 3rd and 4th dungeons
- Toned down HP of enemies in first dungeon level
Bugs Fixed
- Player no longer holding sword in intro scene
- Pet water Ball no longer moves slowly after last bounce (I think)
- Save file correctly shows y1 in first year instead of y0
- Tiles in the greenhouse are no longer watered on rainy days.
- Dungeon map when zoomed in can now be correctly panned (was partially cut off)
Known Issues:
- Pet can stop at base of penguin post when leaving
- Can't pick cactus flowers, but can swipe with sword - (uh, not a bug but intentional?)
- Reported instances of farm animals disappearing and only reappearing on restart
- Some NPC’s pathing walking across water/cliffs
- Animal random disappearance until restart
- Pressing escape during Fishing can cause game to soft lock (cannot reproduce)
Changed files in this update