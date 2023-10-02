 Skip to content

Everafter Falls Playtest update for 2 October 2023

Version 1.45 Alpha patch notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12337021 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gameplay

  • New Pooklet encounters in the dungeons. Rescue them to select a permanent stat potion. Old saves will generate them too - you can visit completed dungeons areas to find them. There are 3 on each dungeon level. Will also fully heal you after each encounter.
  • Green Pixies can harvest grass now, each returns 5 fibres per day. Immune to sword while pixie is on it.
  • Green Pixies can harvest ground shroom patches now. 2 shrooms per day. Need the patch to be grown fully before you can place the pixie on it.
  • Dawn offers a selection of 3 random normal cards now (as opposed to unique cards) after each curse removal besides the first.
  • Number of ranged enemies capped at 2 per room for first level, 3 for second, etc. However, chance for more in towards the end of each dungeon level as you approach boss from dungeon level 2 onwards.
  • Blobu king spawn numbers decreased from cap of 19 to 15. Blob spawn rate interval lengthened by 0.5 seconds.
  • Diamond Eye projectile speed reduced from 6>5
  • Reduce the amount of Treasure chest rooms in dungeon.
  • Reduced the number of levels of rooms in 3rd and 4th dungeons
  • Toned down HP of enemies in first dungeon level

Bugs Fixed

  • Player no longer holding sword in intro scene
  • Pet water Ball no longer moves slowly after last bounce (I think)
  • Save file correctly shows y1 in first year instead of y0
  • Tiles in the greenhouse are no longer watered on rainy days.
  • Dungeon map when zoomed in can now be correctly panned (was partially cut off)

Known Issues:

  • Pet can stop at base of penguin post when leaving
  • Can't pick cactus flowers, but can swipe with sword - (uh, not a bug but intentional?)
  • Reported instances of farm animals disappearing and only reappearing on restart
  • Some NPC’s pathing walking across water/cliffs
  • Animal random disappearance until restart
  • Pressing escape during Fishing can cause game to soft lock (cannot reproduce)

