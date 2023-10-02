NEW: BOWL ON 36 UNIQUE COOL VENUES!

Yes, that's right!
Now all 36 venues are available!
And major bug fixes!
We don't like to write much so update CLASHBOWL and play them all!
P.S. This new update is around 50GB
Thank you,
Eduard
