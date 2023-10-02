 Skip to content

CLASHBOWL update for 2 October 2023

NEW: BOWL ON 36 UNIQUE COOL VENUES!

Share · View all patches · Build 12337018 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Yes, that's right!

Now all 36 venues are available!

And major bug fixes!

We don't like to write much so update CLASHBOWL and play them all!

P.S. This new update is around 50GB

Thank you,
Eduard

