We're happy to announce the release of the Extraterrestrial I expansion set with 6 new Things.

This set includes:

Grey

Little Green Man

Bug-eyed Monster

Reptilian

Nordic

Flying Saucer

BUG FIXES AND GAME ADJUSTMENTS

Piru Mana cost increased from 1 to 2, and its Resource cost increased from 5 to 6.

Skoffin Debt cost increased from 2 to 4.

Bogeyman will no longer return to the game when out of play.