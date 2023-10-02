 Skip to content

Jessica's Uncomfortable Hanukkah Adventure update for 2 October 2023

Build 12337004 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • changed title and added title music
  • started adding the new sound fx in. No more little blip when Jessica swings her baton, and check out that beefy handgun sound.
  • added feedback sound for when an attack does not kill an enemy
  • Jessica moves faster
  • Desert stage lengthened, you still can't get to the boss and unlock that power yet
  • last patch you could use herbicide bombs without picking the powerup up. whoops!

