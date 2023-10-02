- changed title and added title music
- started adding the new sound fx in. No more little blip when Jessica swings her baton, and check out that beefy handgun sound.
- added feedback sound for when an attack does not kill an enemy
- Jessica moves faster
- Desert stage lengthened, you still can't get to the boss and unlock that power yet
- last patch you could use herbicide bombs without picking the powerup up. whoops!
Jessica's Uncomfortable Hanukkah Adventure update for 2 October 2023
.35k
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2373861 Depot 2373861
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update