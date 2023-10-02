Stage 4 Complete - Major Update, v0.24.151

Hey engineers! And congratulations to you, as this update marks Early Access Stage 4 as complete! We've been really focused on updating the visuals in the past couple of monts, so this update is something new.
On one hand, we've pushed it hard to make some of the game's mechanics more comprehensive. On the other hand, we've made crafting more complex and challenging for more intense brain stimulation!
v0.24.151 Released!
Visuals
- New story comics - the origin story of how our nameless protagonist met their cat (named Cat), under rather rainy circumstances. Hopefully, this story will motivate you to care about cats (in-game, or real-life) even more
- New theme for the main menu
Gameplay
- Global crafting rebalancing (see below)
- Added a whole new Wiki section explaining complicated in-game mechanics: Loyalty, Mass purchases, Upselling, Machine Learning, Data Quality, Research, Hype, Satisfaction Pyramid, and Legendary cats
- Legendary cats request Quality (+) or better items from now on
- Legendary cats are now classified as Cats with lvl 3 Loyalty
- Cats with Loytalty lvl 5+ now request High Quality (++) items
- Cats with Loyalty lvl 3-4 now request Quality (+) items
- Improved tutorial
- Square Cardboard Space Signal Emitter research project now provides a higher chance of summoning a legendary cat
- During Shopaholic Invasion, cats with higher Loyalty levels may arrive, depending on Hype
- Shopaholic Invasion duration increases along with your Hype level
- New events, aimed to give the players better control over the Factory
- Increased cat knowledge points reward for fulfilling Dr Katz's requests
- Increased bonus cat knowledge points for serving legendary cats
- 3 new perks for cat researchers
- New perk for Dr Katz
- Random cats can get generated with the 'Genius' perk (fromerly available only to Dr Katz)
- Research efficiency calculating mechanics for cat researchers slightly changed (may result in altered research time for hired researchers in existing saved games)
- Selling items of quality gives a bigger boost to Loyalty
- Upgrading Loom increases its' speed by 5 ticks instead of 2
QoL & Interface
- Added stats showing tips left by each cat type
- Added stats showing sales income from each cat type
- Added stats showing total income from each cat type
- Approximate research cost now shown under each research project
- Added an option to clear cache in the settings, in case your minimap seems to be displayed incorrectly
- Map name is now displayed for every saved game (starting from this version)
- Choosing to involve incompetent researches into research projects results in 4x experience boost for those researchers
- Upper panel now displays the amount of money spent on research and ads
- Added an option to disable tutorial and instantly get a starting pack of buildings, if campaign is not launched for the first time
- Machine learning models now display a warning if there's no Store/Boutique connected to a cluster
- If your system language is not officially supported by the game, you'll get a warning and a suggestion to switch into English, when launching the game for the first time
- Added partial translation into the German language by ChatGPT (community translation is still there, too)
- Improved tooltips
- Improved, more stable Twitch integration
- New achievement
Techie Stuff
- Updated credits
- UI/UX fixes
- Bug fixes (kudos to CheeseAndChocolate, MarcusZ, squibbons, bloom16night)
Rebalancing Crafting Costs
Previously, most buildings would require regular quality items for crafting. With this update, more complex items will be required for crafting, as you progress through the resarch tree:
- Crafting T-shaped Splitters requires Quality (+) Iron
- Crafting Quad Splitter requires Quality (+) Iron
- Crafting Awesome Golden Statue requires Quality (+) Gold
- Crafting Eco Dynamite requires Quality (+) Catnip Algae
- Crafting Hard Rock Dynamite requires Quality (+) Catnip Juice
- Crafting all kinds of Long conditional Manipulators (except for Cat Manipulator) require Quality (+) Iron and Quality (+) Copper
- Crafting Long Quality Manipulator requires Quality (+) Concrete instead of Copper
- Crafting Two-Item Dock requires Quality (+) Concrete
- Crafting Pawssenger Dock now requires Quality (+) Boxes
- Crafting Exit Cat Gate now requires Quality (+) Copper
- Crafting Inventory Teleport now requires Quality (+) Copper and Concrete
- Crafting Teleport now requires Quality (+) Concrete
- Crafting Logistics Assembler now requires Quality (+) Iron
- Crafting Cable Crafter now requires Quality (+) Iron
- Crafting Soil Silo now requires Quality (+) Wood
- Crafting Enriched Soil Silo now requires Quality (+) Concrete
- Crafting Apple Collector now requires Quality (+) Wood
- Crafting Fishing Pier now requires Quality (+) Wood instead of Iron
- Crafting Fish Maker now requires Quality (+) Fish
- Crafting Algae Harvester now requires Quality (+) Iron and Quality (+) Copper
- Crafting Catnip Juice Brewery now requires Quality (+) Wood
- Crafting Smoothie Mixer now requires Quality (+) Concrete
- Crafting Brew Intensifier now requires Quality (+) Iron
- Crafting Awesome Statue now requires Quality (+) Wood, Quality (+) Iron, and Quality (+) Concrete
- Crafting Vitamin Maker now requires Quality (+) Copper
- Crafting Geothermal Furnace now requires Quality (+) Concrete, and also 2 Drills instead of 2 Furnaces
- Crafting Omnimill now requires Quality (+) Concrete and Quality (+) Catnip Juice
- Crafting Wohlwill Purifier now requires Batteries and Quality (+) Catnip Juice
- Crafting Dredge now requires Quality (+) Concrete
- Crafting Cat Food Maker now requires Quality (+) Wood
- Crafting Bubble Gum Mixer now requires Quality (+) Copper and Cotton
- Crafting Pillow Maker now requires Yarn Balls and Ropes
- Crafting Hammock Weaver now requires Quality (+) Rope
- Crafting Omniloom now requires Quality (+) Rope, Quality (+) Catnip Juice, Quality (+) Concrete, and High Quality (++) Iron
- Crafting Cat House Maker now requires Quality (+) Wood
- Crafting Bling Machine now requires Quality (+) Iron, and Gold
- Crafting Battery Maker now requires Quality (+) Concrete and Quality (+) Iron
- Crafting Tech Overcharger now requires Quality (+) Concrete
- Crafting Microchip Maker now requires Quality (+) Concrete, and Manipulators
- Crafting Quantum Tech Assembler now requires Quality (+) Concrete, and Quality (+) Lasers
- Crafting Schrodinger's Chamber now requires Quality (+) Boxes
- Crafting Neural Networks now requires Quality (+) Concrete
- Crafting Dynamite now requires Quality (+) Catnip Algae
- Crafting Laser Pointer Maker now requires Quality (+) Concrete, Quality (+) Iron and 1 Battery Maker, instead of 2
- Crafting Laser Collider now requires Quality (+) Concrete, Quality (+) Laser Pointer, and High Quality (++) Gold
- Decreased Cloth amount reauired for crafting Small Cargo Zeppelins
- Crafting Cargo Zeppelin now requires Quality (+) Cloth and Quality (+) Ropes
- Crafting all promotional/tasting buildings now require Quality (+) items
- Crafting Deep Water now requires Quality (+) Fish
- Crafting Concrete Flooring now requires Quality (+) Concrete
- Crafting Graphic Card Assembler now requires Quality (+) Concrete
- Crafting Land Digger now requires Quality (+) Iron
So close to Catopia! Check out our EA roadmap:
Re: Factory
Q: "Make mouse grid able to multiselect dimantle or destroy. Would make clearing the map from plants much easier instead of clicking on them individually." -CheeseAndChocolate
A: This feature already exists in the game, make sure to research an upgrade for your Multitool!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1150090/Learning_Factory
Don't forget to follow Learning Factory on Steam to get the news about new updates as soon as they're out there
----------------------
How to Get More Involved
Going to Early Access is but the first step to glory (and eternal cat happiness). Wanna be part of what happens next? Head to this blog post and learn how to help make the game even more awesome!
Share Your Gameplay and Become Part of KOTOVOD History
Learning Factory needs your help! Record a 10 or more minutes of you playing the game, share a video using any way you see fit, write your name into Learning Factory credits and get a promo cat! Make history here
Changed files in this update