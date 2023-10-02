Stage 4 Complete - Major Update, v0.24.151

Hey engineers! And congratulations to you, as this update marks Early Access Stage 4 as complete! We've been really focused on updating the visuals in the past couple of monts, so this update is something new.

On one hand, we've pushed it hard to make some of the game's mechanics more comprehensive. On the other hand, we've made crafting more complex and challenging for more intense brain stimulation!

v0.24.151 Released!

Visuals

New story comics - the origin story of how our nameless protagonist met their cat (named Cat), under rather rainy circumstances. Hopefully, this story will motivate you to care about cats (in-game, or real-life) even more

New theme for the main menu

Gameplay

Global crafting rebalancing (see below)

Added a whole new Wiki section explaining complicated in-game mechanics: Loyalty, Mass purchases, Upselling, Machine Learning, Data Quality, Research, Hype, Satisfaction Pyramid, and Legendary cats

Legendary cats request Quality (+) or better items from now on

Legendary cats are now classified as Cats with lvl 3 Loyalty

Cats with Loytalty lvl 5+ now request High Quality (++) items

Cats with Loyalty lvl 3-4 now request Quality (+) items

Improved tutorial

Square Cardboard Space Signal Emitter research project now provides a higher chance of summoning a legendary cat

During Shopaholic Invasion, cats with higher Loyalty levels may arrive, depending on Hype

Shopaholic Invasion duration increases along with your Hype level

New events, aimed to give the players better control over the Factory

Increased cat knowledge points reward for fulfilling Dr Katz's requests

Increased bonus cat knowledge points for serving legendary cats

3 new perks for cat researchers

New perk for Dr Katz

Random cats can get generated with the 'Genius' perk (fromerly available only to Dr Katz)

Research efficiency calculating mechanics for cat researchers slightly changed (may result in altered research time for hired researchers in existing saved games)

Selling items of quality gives a bigger boost to Loyalty

Upgrading Loom increases its' speed by 5 ticks instead of 2

QoL & Interface

Added stats showing tips left by each cat type

Added stats showing sales income from each cat type

Added stats showing total income from each cat type

Approximate research cost now shown under each research project

Added an option to clear cache in the settings, in case your minimap seems to be displayed incorrectly

Map name is now displayed for every saved game (starting from this version)

Choosing to involve incompetent researches into research projects results in 4x experience boost for those researchers

Upper panel now displays the amount of money spent on research and ads

Added an option to disable tutorial and instantly get a starting pack of buildings, if campaign is not launched for the first time

Machine learning models now display a warning if there's no Store/Boutique connected to a cluster

If your system language is not officially supported by the game, you'll get a warning and a suggestion to switch into English, when launching the game for the first time

Added partial translation into the German language by ChatGPT (community translation is still there, too)

Improved tooltips

Improved, more stable Twitch integration

New achievement

Techie Stuff

Updated credits

UI/UX fixes

Bug fixes (kudos to CheeseAndChocolate, MarcusZ, squibbons, bloom16night)

Rebalancing Crafting Costs

Previously, most buildings would require regular quality items for crafting. With this update, more complex items will be required for crafting, as you progress through the resarch tree:

Crafting T-shaped Splitters requires Quality (+) Iron

Crafting Quad Splitter requires Quality (+) Iron

Crafting Awesome Golden Statue requires Quality (+) Gold

Crafting Eco Dynamite requires Quality (+) Catnip Algae

Crafting Hard Rock Dynamite requires Quality (+) Catnip Juice

Crafting all kinds of Long conditional Manipulators (except for Cat Manipulator) require Quality (+) Iron and Quality (+) Copper

Crafting Long Quality Manipulator requires Quality (+) Concrete instead of Copper

Crafting Two-Item Dock requires Quality (+) Concrete

Crafting Pawssenger Dock now requires Quality (+) Boxes

Crafting Exit Cat Gate now requires Quality (+) Copper

Crafting Inventory Teleport now requires Quality (+) Copper and Concrete

Crafting Teleport now requires Quality (+) Concrete

Crafting Logistics Assembler now requires Quality (+) Iron

Crafting Cable Crafter now requires Quality (+) Iron

Crafting Soil Silo now requires Quality (+) Wood

Crafting Enriched Soil Silo now requires Quality (+) Concrete

Crafting Apple Collector now requires Quality (+) Wood

Crafting Fishing Pier now requires Quality (+) Wood instead of Iron

Crafting Fish Maker now requires Quality (+) Fish

Crafting Algae Harvester now requires Quality (+) Iron and Quality (+) Copper

Crafting Catnip Juice Brewery now requires Quality (+) Wood

Crafting Smoothie Mixer now requires Quality (+) Concrete

Crafting Brew Intensifier now requires Quality (+) Iron

Crafting Awesome Statue now requires Quality (+) Wood, Quality (+) Iron, and Quality (+) Concrete

Crafting Vitamin Maker now requires Quality (+) Copper

Crafting Geothermal Furnace now requires Quality (+) Concrete, and also 2 Drills instead of 2 Furnaces

Crafting Omnimill now requires Quality (+) Concrete and Quality (+) Catnip Juice

Crafting Wohlwill Purifier now requires Batteries and Quality (+) Catnip Juice

Crafting Dredge now requires Quality (+) Concrete

Crafting Cat Food Maker now requires Quality (+) Wood

Crafting Bubble Gum Mixer now requires Quality (+) Copper and Cotton

Crafting Pillow Maker now requires Yarn Balls and Ropes

Crafting Hammock Weaver now requires Quality (+) Rope

Crafting Omniloom now requires Quality (+) Rope, Quality (+) Catnip Juice, Quality (+) Concrete, and High Quality (++) Iron

Crafting Cat House Maker now requires Quality (+) Wood

Crafting Bling Machine now requires Quality (+) Iron, and Gold

Crafting Battery Maker now requires Quality (+) Concrete and Quality (+) Iron

Crafting Tech Overcharger now requires Quality (+) Concrete

Crafting Microchip Maker now requires Quality (+) Concrete, and Manipulators

Crafting Quantum Tech Assembler now requires Quality (+) Concrete, and Quality (+) Lasers

Crafting Schrodinger's Chamber now requires Quality (+) Boxes

Crafting Neural Networks now requires Quality (+) Concrete

Crafting Dynamite now requires Quality (+) Catnip Algae

Crafting Laser Pointer Maker now requires Quality (+) Concrete, Quality (+) Iron and 1 Battery Maker, instead of 2

Crafting Laser Collider now requires Quality (+) Concrete, Quality (+) Laser Pointer, and High Quality (++) Gold

Decreased Cloth amount reauired for crafting Small Cargo Zeppelins

Crafting Cargo Zeppelin now requires Quality (+) Cloth and Quality (+) Ropes

Crafting all promotional/tasting buildings now require Quality (+) items

Crafting Deep Water now requires Quality (+) Fish

Crafting Concrete Flooring now requires Quality (+) Concrete

Crafting Graphic Card Assembler now requires Quality (+) Concrete

Crafting Land Digger now requires Quality (+) Iron

So close to Catopia! Check out our EA roadmap:



Re: Factory

Q: "Make mouse grid able to multiselect dimantle or destroy. Would make clearing the map from plants much easier instead of clicking on them individually." -CheeseAndChocolate

A: This feature already exists in the game, make sure to research an upgrade for your Multitool!

