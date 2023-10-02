Tell me a Story festival

Tell me a Story Steam festival starts today! It is a festival of games with a deep narrative that plays such a significant role in the atmospheric gameplay. The festival features discounts, unique bundles, and new products you may not have even realized were available!
Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous will be presented in two bundles!
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Enhanced Plus Edition
Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Enhanced Edition
RPG Bundle:
Immerse yourself in elaborate fantasy worlds while enjoying classic RPGs!
