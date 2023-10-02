Tell me a Story festival

Share · View all patches · Build 12336988 · Last edited 2 October 2023 – 17:32:04 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Tell me a Story Steam festival starts today! It is a festival of games with a deep narrative that plays such a significant role in the atmospheric gameplay. The festival features discounts, unique bundles, and new products you may not have even realized were available!

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous will be presented in two bundles!

Epic Bundle:

Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition

Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition

Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Enhanced Plus Edition

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Enhanced Edition

RPG Bundle:

2. Solasta: Crown of the Magister

Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Enhanced Plus Edition

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Enhanced Edition

Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition

Immerse yourself in elaborate fantasy worlds while enjoying classic RPGs!