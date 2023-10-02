 Skip to content

Travellers Rest update for 2 October 2023

Patch v0.6.1.8

Patch v0.6.1.8 · Build 12336984

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a visual bug that caused a mix of terrains of different seasons.
  • We've limited employees' maximum level according to the number of skills they have.
  • Fixed a bug with fruit trees outside the tavern map.
  • Trends now get updated every 7 days. Will be changed to every Monday in next update.
  • Added support for new resolutions with 3:2 screen format.

