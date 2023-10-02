- Fixed a visual bug that caused a mix of terrains of different seasons.
- We've limited employees' maximum level according to the number of skills they have.
- Fixed a bug with fruit trees outside the tavern map.
- Trends now get updated every 7 days. Will be changed to every Monday in next update.
- Added support for new resolutions with 3:2 screen format.
Travellers Rest update for 2 October 2023
Patch v0.6.1.8
Patchnotes via Steam Community
