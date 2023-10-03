Update - Patch Notes 0.1.7

**

Patch Notes 0.1.7

**

Hey there, welcome to Patch Notes 0.1.7!

This patch includes numerous bug fixes, reworks, and work-in-progress features. As always, your feedback is heard and always welcome!

**

Gameplay

**

Passing formula reworked

Better mechanic estimation, which should be a good step towards fixing the frustration of instances where your passes would not go where the player aims

Better mechanic estimation, which should be a good step towards fixing the frustration of instances where your passes would not go where the player aims AI behaviour with the puck

New tentative (also a work in progress, and we are open to all feedback)

New tentative (also a work in progress, and we are open to all feedback) Fixed a bug where all the AI players would stop moving when taking a shot

Reduced poke checking range

Improved Mega-lob ability

Fixed a bug with Ozzie Oi Oi Oi

He's got the groove, but he was dancing a little too much there

He's got the groove, but he was dancing a little too much there Turning animations rework

Now looks and feels much smoother

Now looks and feels much smoother Goalies passes when in butterfly stance are now faster

Improvements to goalie’s rebound physics

Fixed an issue where the goalie would always catch the puck with his glove at all times, leaving no rebounds - It now depends on the goalie’s skill and the shot quality

Fixed an issue where you could not call a pass from the goaltender when player-locked

Fixed Prince Tristan’s special shot where it would sometimes be saved by the goalie

His special shot at full power is meant to be an automatic goal; make sure to bodycheck that schmuck

His special shot at full power is meant to be an automatic goal; make sure to bodycheck that schmuck Fixed an issue where Prince Tristan would disarm his own teammates

See, he was even annoying to his own team!

See, he was even annoying to his own team! Fixed the camera where it was locked to the puck instead of the player when locking a position

The Golfer’s speed has been slightly reduced

Fixed a bug with the Head-shot Redirect ability combined with X-Ray

Players now get knocked out by the puck more easily the less checking you have

**

System

**

Added an in-game run timer to the end of run stats screen

Added lifetime stats in the settings screen

Game-pad colors fixed – The first controller will be red, and the second controller is now blue (previously was red and orange, which was confusing)

Fixed a bug where conceding a match in Campaign mode would result in a win

Updated Credits

Added/Replaced soundbites of the home announcer (more to come)

Fixed minor sound issues

Lifetime Stats



Upcoming

Soon enough, Beta testers (if you haven't already, join our Discord to opt-in) will be testing the Customization feature! When testing concludes, that feature will hit the live game, so stay tuned!

The crowd looks and feels pretty quiet out there. We'll get that fixed really soon as part of a future update; here's a sneak peek:

Animated Crowd



Lastly, it is important for you to know that the campaign will have more teams. We definitely want each and every run to feel different and not repetitive. With that said, here's a preview of the next upcoming team to hit the... ice?

A challenger is approaching the pitch...

