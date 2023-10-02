Weekly Update - October 2nd

Aloha Thrivers!

If you are one of our testers or have been following our discord, you may have noticed that our team has been working on building up a pretty big new area that up until a month ago was nothing but a bunch of building blocks.

Today, we are happy to show and tell you about one new area in Fractured Veil!

Some of you may know that recently, the real Lahaina was destroyed in a wildfire. When we saw the news we were saddened to see so much of town and buildings gone, but even more devastated by the loss of life. We decided to honor a place that means so much to us by creating a social zone where players can come and connect with each other, inspired by the Lahaina that used to be.

[url=https://imgsli.com/MjEwOTgw]Click Here for a before/after

[/url]

Our game world is our canvas, and our plan is to start filling it up with interesting new areas for the players to explore. The city of Lahaina is one of our first additions to the game that has been made specifically as a social area. Every time we see it we imagine people having fun, trading, interacting and socializing with each other, while also exploring and looting it in peace, feeling a change of pace compared to the normal experience of the game.

What exactly do you mean by a social area? Why should players go there?

By social area, we mean a No-Build and No-PvP area that is mostly danger-free (emphasis on mostly). Players here will be able to roam freely, interact with each other, scavenge for resources and loot, and browse the stock of various vendors that inhabit the area.

When we think about this area we imagine the potential for roleplay, content creation, or entire community-made events.

What about the story of the place?

This was one of the last thriving cities where native folks (aka Kanaka), who survived the fracture, used to live. They were keeping themselves and their kids safe from the tourists and shortly later the mutants. Unfortunately, things didn’t work out in the end, but that’s why you (the players) are here to help rebuild civilization!

Are we going to see more areas like these?

Sure! That’s in the plans, we have plenty of stories we want to tell through environments and areas like this one. For now, our priority is launching the game in Early Access and focusing on adding some much-needed features and improvements to it. But players can expect more and more areas to be built with upcoming updates. If you want a sneak peek, our discord server has a dedicated channel just for that!

That’s all for this week’s update. We like to keep these short but always offer something new and interesting for our community.

We hope you are as excited as we are for this new area. We will share more updates about it when the time comes!

Until then… here’s a nice romantic sunset near the Lahaina Port.