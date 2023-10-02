v5-2412 changelog

Fixed a bug where the character creation steps were incorrectly displayed for advanced exercises

Added hints when creating a character step without selecting any exercises

Fixed a system bug caused by the Protective Body True Qi skill being infinitely close to 0

Fix the bug of not being able to break through caused by not being able to put in the breakthrough elixir

Fixed status errors in some cases of Divine Soul Sky Thunder

Optimized world lighting rendering states to improve FPS

Optimize information server network efficiency

Fixed an error in calculating the damage caused by some exercise entry data errors

Adjust the damage calculation formula base parameter factor

Increase the probability of monster drops by 5%

Improved neural network combat logic

Reduced the benchmark value of a large number of items

Modify the automatic destruction time of public drops

Modified anti-cheat verification mechanism

Cancel the automatic switch function of battle mode

Build the main UI layout from scratch

Add roulette selection shortcut UI [shortcut key Q]

Cancel the merit order item attribute.

Add Meritorious Orders points (this value can be increased after using Meritorious Orders)

Adjust the attack speed of the base attack. Hit Distance. Rate of fire

Increase the mental system.

Heart System:

Each exercise has a space to activate any mental method

Taoists can freely combine any mental method to the exercises

The combination of mental methods will not only bring about a numerical increase, but will also completely change the sexual orientation of the mental method