v5-2412 changelog
Fixed a bug where the character creation steps were incorrectly displayed for advanced exercises
Added hints when creating a character step without selecting any exercises
Fixed a system bug caused by the Protective Body True Qi skill being infinitely close to 0
Fix the bug of not being able to break through caused by not being able to put in the breakthrough elixir
Fixed status errors in some cases of Divine Soul Sky Thunder
Optimized world lighting rendering states to improve FPS
Optimize information server network efficiency
Fixed an error in calculating the damage caused by some exercise entry data errors
Adjust the damage calculation formula base parameter factor
Increase the probability of monster drops by 5%
Improved neural network combat logic
Reduced the benchmark value of a large number of items
Modify the automatic destruction time of public drops
Modified anti-cheat verification mechanism
Cancel the automatic switch function of battle mode
Build the main UI layout from scratch
Add roulette selection shortcut UI [shortcut key Q]
Cancel the merit order item attribute.
Add Meritorious Orders points (this value can be increased after using Meritorious Orders)
Adjust the attack speed of the base attack. Hit Distance. Rate of fire
Increase the mental system.
Heart System:
Each exercise has a space to activate any mental method
Taoists can freely combine any mental method to the exercises
The combination of mental methods will not only bring about a numerical increase, but will also completely change the sexual orientation of the mental method
三界 update for 2 October 2023
