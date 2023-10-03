UPDATE: Localizations (nl: tutorials, ui; no: tutorials, ui; zh-Hans: ui)
UPDATE: Tier progression bar current value indicator now shows left of current value instead of right
UPDATE: Unlocking all tiers either by debug menu or by hint menu will make sure that you have at least 3 red points to be able to progress in the red category
FIX: Automation was not triggered when sensor was built at the track end (e. g. after speed was upgraded in segment ending just where the sensor is)
FIX: Autosaves after cycle end were corrupted because saving happened in mid-state
FIX: Autosaves created when cycle starts were not cleared
FIX: Backward compatibility for saved WaitForDepartureSubTask when it's saved in a broken state
FIX: Description of dispatcher office was misleading
FIX: Rush hour get stuck when a train times out
FIX: Table sorting header interaction area did not match text size
FIX: Trains were spawning from 00:00 when Endless map contract prototypes had times < 8:00```
Rail Route update for 3 October 2023
Hotfix 1.16.13
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Rail Route [win] Depot 1124182
- Loading history…
Rail Route [mac] Depot 1124183
- Loading history…
Rail Route [linux] Depot 1124184
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update