 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rail Route update for 3 October 2023

Hotfix 1.16.13

Share · View all patches · Build 12336872 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community 

UPDATE: Localizations (nl: tutorials, ui; no: tutorials, ui; zh-Hans: ui)  
UPDATE: Tier progression bar current value indicator now shows left of current value instead of right  
UPDATE: Unlocking all tiers either by debug menu or by hint menu will make sure that you have at least 3 red points to be able to progress in the red category

FIX: Automation was not triggered when sensor was built at the track end (e. g. after speed was upgraded in segment ending just where the sensor is)  
FIX: Autosaves after cycle end were corrupted because saving happened in mid-state  
FIX: Autosaves created when cycle starts were not cleared  
FIX: Backward compatibility for saved WaitForDepartureSubTask when it's saved in a broken state  
FIX: Description of dispatcher office was misleading  
FIX: Rush hour get stuck when a train times out  
FIX: Table sorting header interaction area did not match text size  
FIX: Trains were spawning from 00:00 when Endless map contract prototypes had times < 8:00```

Changed files in this update

Rail Route [win] Depot 1124182
  • Loading history…
Rail Route [mac] Depot 1124183
  • Loading history…
Rail Route [linux] Depot 1124184
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link