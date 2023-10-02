Armed & Dangerous Update | macOS Support | Roadmap | Artbook & Soundtrack

Greetings, Pilots!
With EVERSPACE 2 now successfully available on PC and current-gen platforms, it’s time for our first free update!
Before we get into the details, let’s celebrate the accolades of EVERSPACE 2’s recent console release.
New in the Armed & Dangerous Update
Today, we’re bringing the Armed & Dangerous Update to all platforms. This free update is gear-focused and brings a few community-requested features, as well as a slew of tweaks and bug fixes.
Watch the Armed & Dangerous Update Video for a quick overview of what’s available today.
At its heart, EVERSPACE 2 is a looter-shooter and what every good looter-shooter needs is MORE ITEMS. With today’s update, we bring 10 new item sets, 2 new companion perks, 2 new ship perks for each class, 4 new catalysts for crafting, 15 new Tier 4 wing modules, and more to EVERSPACE 2. We’ve also added more than 40 new item attributes to the loot pool, giving you all a greater variety of potential combinations to fit together. We can’t wait to see the amazing builds you’ll create!
Now, we’ve already anticipated that many players will be seeking that one perfect piece of gear to complete a build and to aid you, we’ve added a new gear modifier action feature that allows re-rolling of bonus attributes.
New paint and module randomizers make it easy to switch things up. Like a previous version? Just select undo to return to it.
A full list of the set items, ship perks, catalysts, and attributes added can be found near the bottom of this blog.
Companion Perks
Tareen and Khala bring more to the table with additional perks that address requests made by the community.
Khala's Supra Vision perk reveals the location, but not the solution, for secrets in an area once the majority have been collected. The trigger for secrets being revealed depends on how many secrets are in an area—if there are 5 or fewer secrets, the remaining one gets revealed. If between 6 and 10 secrets, the remaining two get revealed. If more than 10 secrets, the remaining 3 get revealed.
Got a literal ton of iron in your cargo hold? Tareen’s Resource Selling perk will open up his list of trader contacts, allowing players to sell gathered resource items and crafting components while docked at stations with stores.
Khala's Supra Vision and Elek’s Fire Support perks can now be toggled on or off in their respective perks screens.
Tier 4 Wing Modules
As shown during last week’s sneak peek stream, there are 15 new tier 4 wing sets being added for our 9 ship classes. Now, your top-tier ships will feel even more stylish.
Ship modules are purely cosmetic, so feel free to mix things up with new randomizer buttons that mix up available modules and color options.
Music and Audio
Sharp-eared fans will notice that several in-game tracks have been subtly improved. While our talented composer and audio designer, Gero Goerlich was hard at work rearranging and remixing tracks for the EVERSPACE 2 Official Soundtrack, he set some time aside to bring some of those adjustments in-game as well. More on the OST below.
As Erik showed off during the Armed & Dangerous sneak peek stream, we’re also adding some new audio flourishes to the game—the most noticeable of which is the variety of booster sounds! Each set item booster will have a special sound set that will make cruising through areas with top-tier gear feel more unique.
From the gentle energy pulses of the Tides of Siren's Sea set Hydrosurge Drive simulating the sound of ocean waves to the rich thrum of the Opulence Deluxe Booster, these new sounds will be a treat for your ears.
Unfortunately, these new booster sounds did not make it into the build certified for this release, but they will be coming in a future update.
macOS Support
With this update, macOS support comes to EVERSPACE 2.However, running the game on equipment with an M2 CPU or below may be unsatisfactory.
The EVERSPACE 2 store page on Steam has been updated accordingly with minimum and recommended macOS specs. If you are unsure about how the game will perform on your machine, the free demo is a good way to test.
Artbook and Soundtrack
We’re excited to share that digital versions of The Art of EVERSPACE 2 and The EVERSPACE 2 Official Soundtrack are both now available on Steam!
The Art of EVERSPACE 2 is a 280+ page artbook that showcases the amazing concept art created by Tobias Frank and the rest of the ROCKFISH Games team as well as team stories, early sketches, and cinematic stills.
The EVERSPACE 2 Official Soundtrack has 30 tracks remixed and rearranged from in-game music totalling more than 90 minutes of groovy synth listening. Gero has outdone himself with this album.
These are available separately or as part of a new EVERSPACE 2 bundle on Steam. The Art of EVERSPACE 2 will have a limited print run—we’ll share more about where to order in the near future.
Roadmap
As we’ve said before, we’re not done with EVERSPACE 2. We have already started production on a massive expansion that brings new story and star systems to the game. As we work towards this grand goal, we have another sizable free content update planned for Spring that will bring new legendary items, an overhauled endgame, and other exciting features to all available platforms.
This roadmap will give you an idea of what we’re able to share at this moment. There’s more happening behind the scenes.
Armed & Dangerous Content
Want to know exactly what kind of gear you’ll find? Read on for a breakdown of all the new Item Sets, Item Attributes, Perks, and other goodness coming to you.
New Item Sets
Ten new item sets have been added to EVERSPACE 2. The 34 new items for these sets can be found in different star systems and grant new singular and set bonuses to create a build around.
Autonomous
Found after level 15
2/3 Set Items: While in combat, armor regenerates 2% per second, so long as shields are full.
3/3 Set Items: While in combat, hull regenerates 4% per second, so long as both shields and armor are full.
Genesis Barrier - Shield XC
After shutdown duration, instantly restore the shield to full capacity.
Reactive Radar - Sensor
8% decreased shield recharge delay and shutdown duration for every enemy within 800m, to a max of 80%.
Repair Bay - Cargo Bay
Fewer cargo slots. Repair a damaged item every 90s.
Escort Duty
Found in Union
2/3 Set Items: +25% to Resistance attribute.
3/3 Set Items: 0.5% increased shield, armor and hull for each free cargo slot.
Chaperone - Shield
4% increased shield capacity and recharge speed for each non-drone friendly or neutral within 2km range, to a max of 32%.
Bulkhead - Plating
30% damage reduction to armor from frontal attacks.
Secure Hold - Cargo Hold
Collecting an item grants 8% damage reduction for 4s, to a max of 40%.
Rogue
Found in Zharkov
2/2 Set Items: So long as no friendlies or neutrals are within 2km, gain 10% increased damage, handling and ship speed.
Rascal - Homing Missile
If this missile breaks the target's shield or armor, target gains both EMP and Web conditions for 3s.
Rattler - Autocannon
Weapon damage and velocity are increased up to 20% depending on how fast the ship is moving.
Stormchaser
Found in Zharkov
2/4 Set Items: 25% increased energy orb drop chance.
3/4 Set Items: When collecting an energy orb, reflect 4% of incoming damage back to your attackers for 20s. Stacks up to 40%.
4/4 Set Items: All enemies within 800m range take reflected damage.
Multi-Cell - Energy Core
No special perk.
Stratocumulus - Shield ST
While shield is active, gain 2000m range pull for energy orbs.
Tailwind - Booster
While boosting, reflect 10% of incoming damage back to your attackers.
Twister - EMP Missile
Targets hit by this missile are pulled for 3s (equal to the EMP duration).
Blightmonger
Found in Khait Nebula
2/4 Set Items: Enemies take 20% increased corrosion damage
3/4 Set Items: Each stack of corrosion on an enemy grants you 1% armor regeneration per second
4/4 Set Items: Targets affected by corrosion take 50% increased damage from your secondary weapons
Containment Unit - Cargo Unit
No special perk
Hazard Shield - Shield
Grants immunity to Corrosion while shield is up
Hazard Plating - Plating
Grants immunity to Radiation while armor is up
Deteriorator - Thermo Gun
Lower than usual fire rate. Trait: Critical hits apply their damage as Corrosion for 2s
Tides of Siren's Sea
Found in Ceto
2/4 Set Items: 30% increased ULT generation
3/4 Set Items: Your shield capacity is increased by 100% but it will no longer recharge while in combat. Instead, using your ULT will restore it to full capacity
4/4 Set Items: Deal increased primary weapon damage based on the percentage of shield hitpoints missing to a maximum of 20%
Triton Core - Energy Core
No Special Perk
Wavepulse Analyzer - Sensor
No Special Perk
Scaleguard - Plating
Very high repair rate, low-ish capacity
Hydrosurge Drive - Booster
Trait: 20% increased boost speed during ULT
Commander
Found in Drake
2/4 Set Items: Allies gain 10% increased damage and 20% damage reduction.
3/4 Set Items: When an ally dies or expires, your shield is fully restored.
4/4 Set Items: After 5s, drones and turrets within 300m are converted to fight on your side for 30s.
Tactical Shield - Shield
Has no recharge delay.
Frontline Plating - Plating
5% armor damage reduction for each enemy within 500m
Recon Booster - Booster
30% reduced enemy detection range
Shredder - Gauss Cannon
Deals 20% increased critical hit damage
Vigilante
Found in Drake
2/3 Set Items: Your locked target receives a stack of Destabilized each second, increasing the damage they take by 10%. Stacks up to 6 times and resets when switching targets.
3/3 Set Items: Killing a target with at least 5 stacks of Destabilized creates an EMP explosion that disables enemies within 300m.
Judge - Coil Gun
Fires three-shot bursts
Jury - Homing Missile
No Special Perk
Executioner - Rail Gun
Fully charged critical hits instantly kill smaller targets
Opulence
Found after level 15
2/3 Set Items: Each equipped "Starforged" item increases your device damage by 2%
3/3 Set Items: Each equipped "Starforged" item increases your weapon damage by 2%
Ornate Plating - Plating
1% increased hitpoints per 10000 credits owned. Up to 100%
Treasury Unit - Cargo Unit
10% increased credits income
Deluxe Booster - Booster
No Special Perk
New Item Attributes
All Weapons
- 20% increased damage against Ancients and Ancient-controlled units
- Critical hits have a chance to recharge weapon energy by 2%
- Deals 20% bonus damage against Outlaws
- Deals 20% bonus damage against G&B
- Deals 20% bonus damage against Okkar
- Deals 20% bonus damage against Turrets
- Deals 20% bonus damage against Capital Ships
Primary Weapons
- Killing an enemy temporarily increases this weapon's damage by 1% up to 25% for 8 seconds
- Killing an enemy with this weapon has a 10% chance to refill your currently equipped secondary weapon by 1
Pulse Laser, Blaster, Thermo Gun, Flak
- 20% chance to reflect the shot to enemies closer than 500m
Pulse Laser, Blaster, Thermo Gun
- 10% chance for each hit to deal its damage as area damage in a 200m radius
Projectile Weapons, except Scatter Gun
- 5% chance to drop credits with each hit
Flak, Pulse Laser
- The last shot before running out of energy deals 500% more damage, can only occur once every 5 seconds
Primary Weapons, Shield, Booster
- 2% increased energy recharge rate for each enemy within 500m
- All Modules
- 5% increased corrosion damage
- 10% increased corrosion duration
- 10% increased EMP duration
- 5% reduced device cooldowns
- 5% increased ULT generation
- 10% increased ULT duration
- 5% increased ULT damage
- 4% increased shield hitpoints
- 4% increased armor hitpoints
- 8% increased hull hitpoints
- 5% increased critical hit chance
- +1% critical hit chance
- 10% increased critical hit damage
- 4% increased secondary weapon damage
- 4% increased primary weapon damage
- 4% increased device damage
- 10% increased destabilized damage
- 10% increased primary weapon range
- 10% increased secondary weapon range
- 10% increased device range
- 5% reduced weapon energy consumption
- 5% reduced boost energy consumption
- 10% increased primary weapon damage while cloaked
- 10% increased secondary weapon damage while cloaked
- 10% increased device damage while cloaked
- 6% increased energy damage
- 6% increased kinetic damage
Shield
- Instantly starts recharging when depleted; can only occur once every 20 seconds
- 15% increased boost speed while depleted
Sensor
- <Weapon Type> deals 20% increased damage
Energy Core
- Going below 30% hull fully recharges weapon energy, can only occur once every 10 seconds
New Catalysts
Catalysts are valuable crafted items that can be used to add a new modifier to a piece of gear, making it more powerful! We’ve added 4 new catalysts to the game to give players a wider variety of options.
- Repair Protocol (Armor) - Increases the armor repair on kill by 50%
- Restore Protocol (Shield) - If your shield is hit but remains above 70%, it immediately starts regenerating
- EMP Charges (Primary Weapon) - Shots cause EMP disruptions. When a target has 8 disruption charges, an EMP is triggered which paralyzes the target for 1.0s
- Barrage (Primary Weapon) - Increases damage by 4% for each second firing to a maximum of 40%
New Ship Perks
Each ship type has a variety of perks set when they appear at your local ship dealer. With today’s Armed & Dangerous update, each ship class now has 4 new perks available.
Vanguard
- At 200m range, primary weapons gain 20% shield and armor piercing
- While shields are overcharged, gain 25% increased critical hit damage
- Overcharge is gained 25% faster [Exclusive]
- Overcharge never deflates [Exclusive]
Scout
- 20% increased device activation range
- 20% increased cloak duration
- 50% increased velocity to all primary weapon projectiles [Exclusive]
- 50% reduced spread to all primary weapons [Exclusive]
Stinger
- While the third hardpoint is active, gain 33% reduced weapon energy consumption
- Using a device restores 25% boost energy
- 25% increased corrosion damage [Exclusive]
- 25% increased EMP duration [Exclusive]
Interceptor
- When entering a location, gain 20% increased boost and fire rate for 60s
- While firing primary weapons, gain 1% increased critical hit damage every second to a maximum of 20%
- While Weapon Overdrive is active, gain 100% increased energy orb collection range [Exclusive]
- While Weapon Overdrive is active, gain 50% chance to refund secondary weapons upon use [Exclusive]
Sentinel
- Collecting an energy orb deploys an energy shield for 2s
- Using a consumable immediately triggers the shield to recharge
- While shields are at least 50% charged, gain corrosion immunity [Exclusive]
- While shields are fully charged, gain 20% reduced boost energy and weapon energy consumption
[Exclusive]
Striker
- 60% reduced self-damage
- Enemies within 1km range deal 20% less damage
- 20% debuff duration reduction [Exclusive]
- 20% hull damage reduction [Exclusive]
Gunship
- When using a consumable, restore 8% armor
- Instantly reset all warfare device cooldowns when armor depletes (once every 2 minutes)
- When hull is 50% or lower, gain 40% hull damage reduction
- 20% increased armor repair per kill
Bomber
- Target lock-on is maintained off-screen
- 20% reduced energy consumption for all secondary weapons
- Activating ARC-9000 fully restores secondary weapon energy [Exclusive]
- When ARC-9000 is manually detonated, gain 40% increased ARC-9000 shockwave damage [Exclusive]
Vindicator
- Drones are immune to all debuff conditions
- Collecting wreckage restores 10% shields
- Locked enemy targets suffer 20% increased damage from drones [Exclusive]
- When a drone is destroyed, the drone has a 20% chance of being instantly reconstructed
- Enemy support drones within 2000m range have passive abilities disrupted and disabled [Exclusive]
The full changelog of features, adjustments, fixes, and other changes included in today’s update can be found below.
Changelog - 1.0.34243
Features
- Added 10 new item sets (34 new items total)
- Added 45 new item bonus attributes
- Added 4 new catalysts
- Added new consumable: Combat Drone
- Added 4 new passives to each ship class, for a total of 36 new ship passives
- Added new Tier 4 wing modules
- Added "Randomize" function for ship colors and ship modules customization
- Added Quickload/Quicksave
- Added a special timed autosave within a location that is also written when collectibles are unlocked (not written during fights/missions - will be delayed)
- Added new Khala perk that reveals any remaining secrets in a location if most of the area's secrets have already been discovered
- Added new Tareen perk that enables selling resources from the crafting inventory
- Added re-rolling of bonus attributes modify action
- [PC Only]Added "Hold To Enable" and "Hold To Disable" Inertia Dampeners control mode
Tweaks
- 21:9 aspect ratio HUD improvements
- Made sure that players coming from the demo retroactively get the "A New Home" achievement at a later point
- Increased average number of NPCs present during "Volatile Goods" jobs
- Renamed "Executioner" Scatter Gun to "Enforcer"
- Vindicator drones off-screen hud marker only show when in combat
- Castiel's Protection legendary shield: improved the holograms' ability to distract enemies
- Added option to switch off Elek's "Fire Support" perk
- Ammo of secondary weapons is now filled up when starting an Ancient Rift
- The 5-cube secret in "Kheimon" has been given clearer clues and confusing symbols have been removed
- The Eclipse set buff will no longer reset its duration when switching weapons
- Integrated community suggestions for translation improvements from Crowdin
- The selected inventory sort mode will no longer reset when entering a new location
- Increased maximum item shop inventory size
- A 60 FPS frame rate limit now applies in the main menu, when paused or docked
- Balancing: Increased Scatter Gun base damage but reduced charge damage bonus
- Balancing: Increased Sentinel ULT "Static Overload" damage
- Balancing: Increased Vanguard Expertise base bonus but reduced scaling limit
- Balancing: Added more variance to individual Booster stats
- Balancing: Slightly increased Synchro Pulse energy consumption
- Balancing: Reduced Jaeger fire rate and range but increased base damage
- UI: Added icon marker for set items
- UI: Ship customization - More information about the number of unlocked modules
- UI: UI: Ship dealer - Added additional price tag for trade-in, price colorization, and other improvements to the purchase process
- UI: Loot container - All looted items are now shown in the on-screen log
- UI: New HUD XP-bar appearance when max level is reached
- UI: Restricted item modification and changing map modes during a rift
- UI: Added missing (intro-) SFX playback on some menu screens and -pages
- UI: Improved item handling within loot container to avoid some previously available exploits
Bugfixes
- Fixed that all shields had a 5s recharge delay
- Fixed Redeemer Drone not shooting
- Fixed that remote controlling a drone did not correctly restore visibility of health/equipment HUD in 1st person mode if "hide HUD in 1st person mode" was enabled
- Fixed that transfer of needed item during "need repairs" type distress call was still possible while ship was exploding
- Fixed that sometimes a ship could not be bought despite having sufficient credits
- Fixed Outlaw Teleport Drone not firing missiles from a distance
- Fixed that menu options that open a context window for selection could be changed with "navigate left" and "navigate right" actions, but without effect
- Fixed Bomber not receiving the energy equivalent on secondary ammo refund
- Fixed Energy Orbs not providing weapon energy
- Fixed that Vanguard "device cooldown reduction for support devices" perk also reduced device duration
- Fixed that custom resolution scaling only worked right after changing the setting, not after changing locations or loading a game
- Fixed "Excessive Force" perk not re-initializing correctly after undocking
- Fixed that damage done by Gunship turret and sticky turrets did not count as player-instigated damage
- Fixed some buffs and debuffs not resetting correctly
- Fixed that the "Symphony of Destruction" perk would trigger when killing creatures
- Fixed a keybinding conflict regarding Spatial Bypass target location on map when having "OK" bound to "Space Bar"
- Fixed that changing nothing but joystick deadzone(s) in keybinding screen did not lead to changes being recognized and applied
- Fixed that HUD markers of single emitters for "trap" encounters were not immediately visible when too far away
- Fixed "Close Call" perk not regenerating when docking
- Fixed Time Extender not resetting correctly when leaving location while it's activated
- Fixed ammo exceeding max ammo after replacing high-capacity catalyst on secondaries
- Fixed device cooldown reductions not being correctly displayed in HUD
- Fixed that plasma harvester states were not saved
- Fixed potential controller stick drift in supralight/photo mode
- Fixed that no standing/credits were deducted from "Ramen Delivery" jobs if drone was destroyed during 2nd or 3rd delivery
- [Windows] Fixed mouse wheel scrolling problems in Missions screen
- [Xbox|PS5] Fixed that on very first start the spoken language was not set to German when [Xbox|PS5]'s language is set to German
- [Steam] Fixed that language was not automatically set to Steam's language on very first start after install
- [Steam] Fixed that game freezes when selling too many items at once
- UI: Fixed multiple issues when scrolling through savegame selection (mostly gamepad related)
- UI: Fixed HUD loot log when more than 10 items were looted at once
- UI: Ship customization - Fixed multiple smaller issues and inconsistencies regarding navigation and selection of menu entries
- UI: Fixed secondary item icons being displayed smaller than others in HUD log
- UI: Fixed multiple issues with buttons shown in footer of a different in-game menu tab
- UI: Fixed scrolling of item stat cards within a loot container
- UI: Fixed Data sub tab fade-in animation getting stuck in some cases
- UI: Fixed item log showing the available stack amount of crafting resources from shops instead of the purchased amount
- UI: Fixed multiple issues regarding the amount selection widget, some of which could ultimately lead to invalid item states
That’s all for today, but watch out for a coming patch that includes a few more small features and fixes that didn’t make it into this update. We’ll have more to share about that soon, but in the meantime, we’ll see you in the stars.
your dedicated ROCKFISH Games team
