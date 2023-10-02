Armed & Dangerous Update | macOS Support | Roadmap | Artbook & Soundtrack

Greetings, Pilots!

With EVERSPACE 2 now successfully available on PC and current-gen platforms, it’s time for our first free update!

Before we get into the details, let’s celebrate the accolades of EVERSPACE 2’s recent console release.

Today, we’re bringing the Armed & Dangerous Update to all platforms. This free update is gear-focused and brings a few community-requested features, as well as a slew of tweaks and bug fixes.

Watch the Armed & Dangerous Update Video for a quick overview of what’s available today.

At its heart, EVERSPACE 2 is a looter-shooter and what every good looter-shooter needs is MORE ITEMS. With today’s update, we bring 10 new item sets, 2 new companion perks, 2 new ship perks for each class, 4 new catalysts for crafting, 15 new Tier 4 wing modules, and more to EVERSPACE 2. We’ve also added more than 40 new item attributes to the loot pool, giving you all a greater variety of potential combinations to fit together. We can’t wait to see the amazing builds you’ll create!

Now, we’ve already anticipated that many players will be seeking that one perfect piece of gear to complete a build and to aid you, we’ve added a new gear modifier action feature that allows re-rolling of bonus attributes.



New paint and module randomizers make it easy to switch things up. Like a previous version? Just select undo to return to it.

A full list of the set items, ship perks, catalysts, and attributes added can be found near the bottom of this blog.

Companion Perks

Tareen and Khala bring more to the table with additional perks that address requests made by the community.

Khala's Supra Vision perk reveals the location, but not the solution, for secrets in an area once the majority have been collected. The trigger for secrets being revealed depends on how many secrets are in an area—if there are 5 or fewer secrets, the remaining one gets revealed. If between 6 and 10 secrets, the remaining two get revealed. If more than 10 secrets, the remaining 3 get revealed.

Got a literal ton of iron in your cargo hold? Tareen’s Resource Selling perk will open up his list of trader contacts, allowing players to sell gathered resource items and crafting components while docked at stations with stores.

Khala's Supra Vision and Elek’s Fire Support perks can now be toggled on or off in their respective perks screens.

Tier 4 Wing Modules

As shown during last week’s sneak peek stream, there are 15 new tier 4 wing sets being added for our 9 ship classes. Now, your top-tier ships will feel even more stylish.

Ship modules are purely cosmetic, so feel free to mix things up with new randomizer buttons that mix up available modules and color options.

Music and Audio

Sharp-eared fans will notice that several in-game tracks have been subtly improved. While our talented composer and audio designer, Gero Goerlich was hard at work rearranging and remixing tracks for the EVERSPACE 2 Official Soundtrack, he set some time aside to bring some of those adjustments in-game as well. More on the OST below.

As Erik showed off during the Armed & Dangerous sneak peek stream, we’re also adding some new audio flourishes to the game—the most noticeable of which is the variety of booster sounds! Each set item booster will have a special sound set that will make cruising through areas with top-tier gear feel more unique.

From the gentle energy pulses of the Tides of Siren's Sea set Hydrosurge Drive simulating the sound of ocean waves to the rich thrum of the Opulence Deluxe Booster, these new sounds will be a treat for your ears.

Unfortunately, these new booster sounds did not make it into the build certified for this release, but they will be coming in a future update.

macOS Support

With this update, macOS support comes to EVERSPACE 2.However, running the game on equipment with an M2 CPU or below may be unsatisfactory.

The EVERSPACE 2 store page on Steam has been updated accordingly with minimum and recommended macOS specs. If you are unsure about how the game will perform on your machine, the free demo is a good way to test.

Artbook and Soundtrack

We’re excited to share that digital versions of The Art of EVERSPACE 2 and The EVERSPACE 2 Official Soundtrack are both now available on Steam!

The Art of EVERSPACE 2 is a 280+ page artbook that showcases the amazing concept art created by Tobias Frank and the rest of the ROCKFISH Games team as well as team stories, early sketches, and cinematic stills.

The EVERSPACE 2 Official Soundtrack has 30 tracks remixed and rearranged from in-game music totalling more than 90 minutes of groovy synth listening. Gero has outdone himself with this album.

These are available separately or as part of a new EVERSPACE 2 bundle on Steam. The Art of EVERSPACE 2 will have a limited print run—we’ll share more about where to order in the near future.

Roadmap

As we’ve said before, we’re not done with EVERSPACE 2. We have already started production on a massive expansion that brings new story and star systems to the game. As we work towards this grand goal, we have another sizable free content update planned for Spring that will bring new legendary items, an overhauled endgame, and other exciting features to all available platforms.

This roadmap will give you an idea of what we’re able to share at this moment. There’s more happening behind the scenes.

Armed & Dangerous Content

Want to know exactly what kind of gear you’ll find? Read on for a breakdown of all the new Item Sets, Item Attributes, Perks, and other goodness coming to you.

New Item Sets

Ten new item sets have been added to EVERSPACE 2. The 34 new items for these sets can be found in different star systems and grant new singular and set bonuses to create a build around.

Autonomous

Found after level 15

2/3 Set Items: While in combat, armor regenerates 2% per second, so long as shields are full.

3/3 Set Items: While in combat, hull regenerates 4% per second, so long as both shields and armor are full.

Genesis Barrier - Shield XC

After shutdown duration, instantly restore the shield to full capacity.

Reactive Radar - Sensor

8% decreased shield recharge delay and shutdown duration for every enemy within 800m, to a max of 80%.

Repair Bay - Cargo Bay

Fewer cargo slots. Repair a damaged item every 90s.

Escort Duty

Found in Union

2/3 Set Items: +25% to Resistance attribute.

3/3 Set Items: 0.5% increased shield, armor and hull for each free cargo slot.

Chaperone - Shield

4% increased shield capacity and recharge speed for each non-drone friendly or neutral within 2km range, to a max of 32%.

Bulkhead - Plating

30% damage reduction to armor from frontal attacks.

Secure Hold - Cargo Hold

Collecting an item grants 8% damage reduction for 4s, to a max of 40%.

Rogue

Found in Zharkov

2/2 Set Items: So long as no friendlies or neutrals are within 2km, gain 10% increased damage, handling and ship speed.

Rascal - Homing Missile

If this missile breaks the target's shield or armor, target gains both EMP and Web conditions for 3s.

Rattler - Autocannon

Weapon damage and velocity are increased up to 20% depending on how fast the ship is moving.

Stormchaser

Found in Zharkov

2/4 Set Items: 25% increased energy orb drop chance.

3/4 Set Items: When collecting an energy orb, reflect 4% of incoming damage back to your attackers for 20s. Stacks up to 40%.

4/4 Set Items: All enemies within 800m range take reflected damage.

Multi-Cell - Energy Core

No special perk.

Stratocumulus - Shield ST

While shield is active, gain 2000m range pull for energy orbs.

Tailwind - Booster

While boosting, reflect 10% of incoming damage back to your attackers.

Twister - EMP Missile

Targets hit by this missile are pulled for 3s (equal to the EMP duration).

Blightmonger

Found in Khait Nebula

2/4 Set Items: Enemies take 20% increased corrosion damage

3/4 Set Items: Each stack of corrosion on an enemy grants you 1% armor regeneration per second

4/4 Set Items: Targets affected by corrosion take 50% increased damage from your secondary weapons

Containment Unit - Cargo Unit

No special perk

Hazard Shield - Shield

Grants immunity to Corrosion while shield is up

Hazard Plating - Plating

Grants immunity to Radiation while armor is up

Deteriorator - Thermo Gun

Lower than usual fire rate. Trait: Critical hits apply their damage as Corrosion for 2s

Tides of Siren's Sea

Found in Ceto

2/4 Set Items: 30% increased ULT generation

3/4 Set Items: Your shield capacity is increased by 100% but it will no longer recharge while in combat. Instead, using your ULT will restore it to full capacity

4/4 Set Items: Deal increased primary weapon damage based on the percentage of shield hitpoints missing to a maximum of 20%

Triton Core - Energy Core

No Special Perk

Wavepulse Analyzer - Sensor

No Special Perk

Scaleguard - Plating

Very high repair rate, low-ish capacity

Hydrosurge Drive - Booster

Trait: 20% increased boost speed during ULT

Commander

Found in Drake

2/4 Set Items: Allies gain 10% increased damage and 20% damage reduction.

3/4 Set Items: When an ally dies or expires, your shield is fully restored.

4/4 Set Items: After 5s, drones and turrets within 300m are converted to fight on your side for 30s.

Tactical Shield - Shield

Has no recharge delay.

Frontline Plating - Plating

5% armor damage reduction for each enemy within 500m

Recon Booster - Booster

30% reduced enemy detection range

Shredder - Gauss Cannon

Deals 20% increased critical hit damage

Vigilante

Found in Drake

2/3 Set Items: Your locked target receives a stack of Destabilized each second, increasing the damage they take by 10%. Stacks up to 6 times and resets when switching targets.

3/3 Set Items: Killing a target with at least 5 stacks of Destabilized creates an EMP explosion that disables enemies within 300m.

Judge - Coil Gun

Fires three-shot bursts

Jury - Homing Missile

No Special Perk

Executioner - Rail Gun

Fully charged critical hits instantly kill smaller targets

Opulence

Found after level 15

2/3 Set Items: Each equipped "Starforged" item increases your device damage by 2%

3/3 Set Items: Each equipped "Starforged" item increases your weapon damage by 2%

Ornate Plating - Plating

1% increased hitpoints per 10000 credits owned. Up to 100%

Treasury Unit - Cargo Unit

10% increased credits income

Deluxe Booster - Booster

No Special Perk

New Item Attributes

All Weapons

20% increased damage against Ancients and Ancient-controlled units

Critical hits have a chance to recharge weapon energy by 2%

Deals 20% bonus damage against Outlaws

Deals 20% bonus damage against G&B

Deals 20% bonus damage against Okkar

Deals 20% bonus damage against Turrets

Deals 20% bonus damage against Capital Ships

Primary Weapons

Killing an enemy temporarily increases this weapon's damage by 1% up to 25% for 8 seconds

Killing an enemy with this weapon has a 10% chance to refill your currently equipped secondary weapon by 1

Pulse Laser, Blaster, Thermo Gun, Flak

20% chance to reflect the shot to enemies closer than 500m

Pulse Laser, Blaster, Thermo Gun

10% chance for each hit to deal its damage as area damage in a 200m radius

Projectile Weapons, except Scatter Gun

5% chance to drop credits with each hit

Flak, Pulse Laser

The last shot before running out of energy deals 500% more damage, can only occur once every 5 seconds

Primary Weapons, Shield, Booster

2% increased energy recharge rate for each enemy within 500m

All Modules

5% increased corrosion damage

10% increased corrosion duration

10% increased EMP duration

5% reduced device cooldowns

5% increased ULT generation

10% increased ULT duration

5% increased ULT damage

4% increased shield hitpoints

4% increased armor hitpoints

8% increased hull hitpoints

5% increased critical hit chance

+1% critical hit chance

10% increased critical hit damage

4% increased secondary weapon damage

4% increased primary weapon damage

4% increased device damage

10% increased destabilized damage

10% increased primary weapon range

10% increased secondary weapon range

10% increased device range

5% reduced weapon energy consumption

5% reduced boost energy consumption

10% increased primary weapon damage while cloaked

10% increased secondary weapon damage while cloaked

10% increased device damage while cloaked

6% increased energy damage

6% increased kinetic damage

Shield

Instantly starts recharging when depleted; can only occur once every 20 seconds

15% increased boost speed while depleted

Sensor

<Weapon Type> deals 20% increased damage

Energy Core

Going below 30% hull fully recharges weapon energy, can only occur once every 10 seconds

New Catalysts

Catalysts are valuable crafted items that can be used to add a new modifier to a piece of gear, making it more powerful! We’ve added 4 new catalysts to the game to give players a wider variety of options.

Repair Protocol (Armor) - Increases the armor repair on kill by 50%

Restore Protocol (Shield) - If your shield is hit but remains above 70%, it immediately starts regenerating

EMP Charges (Primary Weapon) - Shots cause EMP disruptions. When a target has 8 disruption charges, an EMP is triggered which paralyzes the target for 1.0s

Barrage (Primary Weapon) - Increases damage by 4% for each second firing to a maximum of 40%

New Ship Perks

Each ship type has a variety of perks set when they appear at your local ship dealer. With today’s Armed & Dangerous update, each ship class now has 4 new perks available.

Vanguard

At 200m range, primary weapons gain 20% shield and armor piercing

While shields are overcharged, gain 25% increased critical hit damage

Overcharge is gained 25% faster [Exclusive]

Overcharge never deflates [Exclusive]

Scout

20% increased device activation range

20% increased cloak duration

50% increased velocity to all primary weapon projectiles [Exclusive]

50% reduced spread to all primary weapons [Exclusive]

Stinger

While the third hardpoint is active, gain 33% reduced weapon energy consumption

Using a device restores 25% boost energy

25% increased corrosion damage [Exclusive]

25% increased EMP duration [Exclusive]

Interceptor

When entering a location, gain 20% increased boost and fire rate for 60s

While firing primary weapons, gain 1% increased critical hit damage every second to a maximum of 20%

While Weapon Overdrive is active, gain 100% increased energy orb collection range [Exclusive]

While Weapon Overdrive is active, gain 50% chance to refund secondary weapons upon use [Exclusive]

Sentinel

Collecting an energy orb deploys an energy shield for 2s

Using a consumable immediately triggers the shield to recharge

While shields are at least 50% charged, gain corrosion immunity [Exclusive]

While shields are fully charged, gain 20% reduced boost energy and weapon energy consumption

[Exclusive]

Striker

60% reduced self-damage

Enemies within 1km range deal 20% less damage

20% debuff duration reduction [Exclusive]

20% hull damage reduction [Exclusive]

Gunship

When using a consumable, restore 8% armor

Instantly reset all warfare device cooldowns when armor depletes (once every 2 minutes)

When hull is 50% or lower, gain 40% hull damage reduction

20% increased armor repair per kill

Bomber

Target lock-on is maintained off-screen

20% reduced energy consumption for all secondary weapons

Activating ARC-9000 fully restores secondary weapon energy [Exclusive]

When ARC-9000 is manually detonated, gain 40% increased ARC-9000 shockwave damage [Exclusive]

Vindicator

Drones are immune to all debuff conditions

Collecting wreckage restores 10% shields

Locked enemy targets suffer 20% increased damage from drones [Exclusive]

When a drone is destroyed, the drone has a 20% chance of being instantly reconstructed

Enemy support drones within 2000m range have passive abilities disrupted and disabled [Exclusive]

The full changelog of features, adjustments, fixes, and other changes included in today’s update can be found below.

Changelog - 1.0.34243

Features

Added 10 new item sets (34 new items total)

Added 45 new item bonus attributes

Added 4 new catalysts

Added new consumable: Combat Drone

Added 4 new passives to each ship class, for a total of 36 new ship passives

Added new Tier 4 wing modules

Added "Randomize" function for ship colors and ship modules customization

Added Quickload/Quicksave

Added a special timed autosave within a location that is also written when collectibles are unlocked (not written during fights/missions - will be delayed)

Added new Khala perk that reveals any remaining secrets in a location if most of the area's secrets have already been discovered

Added new Tareen perk that enables selling resources from the crafting inventory

Added re-rolling of bonus attributes modify action

[PC Only]Added "Hold To Enable" and "Hold To Disable" Inertia Dampeners control mode

Tweaks

21:9 aspect ratio HUD improvements

Made sure that players coming from the demo retroactively get the "A New Home" achievement at a later point

Increased average number of NPCs present during "Volatile Goods" jobs

Renamed "Executioner" Scatter Gun to "Enforcer"

Vindicator drones off-screen hud marker only show when in combat

Castiel's Protection legendary shield: improved the holograms' ability to distract enemies

Added option to switch off Elek's "Fire Support" perk

Ammo of secondary weapons is now filled up when starting an Ancient Rift

The 5-cube secret in "Kheimon" has been given clearer clues and confusing symbols have been removed

The Eclipse set buff will no longer reset its duration when switching weapons

Integrated community suggestions for translation improvements from Crowdin

The selected inventory sort mode will no longer reset when entering a new location

Increased maximum item shop inventory size

A 60 FPS frame rate limit now applies in the main menu, when paused or docked

Balancing: Increased Scatter Gun base damage but reduced charge damage bonus

Balancing: Increased Sentinel ULT "Static Overload" damage

Balancing: Increased Vanguard Expertise base bonus but reduced scaling limit

Balancing: Added more variance to individual Booster stats

Balancing: Slightly increased Synchro Pulse energy consumption

Balancing: Reduced Jaeger fire rate and range but increased base damage

UI: Added icon marker for set items

UI: Ship customization - More information about the number of unlocked modules

UI: UI: Ship dealer - Added additional price tag for trade-in, price colorization, and other improvements to the purchase process

UI: Loot container - All looted items are now shown in the on-screen log

UI: New HUD XP-bar appearance when max level is reached

UI: Restricted item modification and changing map modes during a rift

UI: Added missing (intro-) SFX playback on some menu screens and -pages

UI: Improved item handling within loot container to avoid some previously available exploits

Bugfixes

Fixed that all shields had a 5s recharge delay

Fixed Redeemer Drone not shooting

Fixed that remote controlling a drone did not correctly restore visibility of health/equipment HUD in 1st person mode if "hide HUD in 1st person mode" was enabled

Fixed that transfer of needed item during "need repairs" type distress call was still possible while ship was exploding

Fixed that sometimes a ship could not be bought despite having sufficient credits

Fixed Outlaw Teleport Drone not firing missiles from a distance

Fixed that menu options that open a context window for selection could be changed with "navigate left" and "navigate right" actions, but without effect

Fixed Bomber not receiving the energy equivalent on secondary ammo refund

Fixed Energy Orbs not providing weapon energy

Fixed that Vanguard "device cooldown reduction for support devices" perk also reduced device duration

Fixed that custom resolution scaling only worked right after changing the setting, not after changing locations or loading a game

Fixed "Excessive Force" perk not re-initializing correctly after undocking

Fixed that damage done by Gunship turret and sticky turrets did not count as player-instigated damage

Fixed some buffs and debuffs not resetting correctly

Fixed that the "Symphony of Destruction" perk would trigger when killing creatures

Fixed a keybinding conflict regarding Spatial Bypass target location on map when having "OK" bound to "Space Bar"

Fixed that changing nothing but joystick deadzone(s) in keybinding screen did not lead to changes being recognized and applied

Fixed that HUD markers of single emitters for "trap" encounters were not immediately visible when too far away

Fixed "Close Call" perk not regenerating when docking

Fixed Time Extender not resetting correctly when leaving location while it's activated

Fixed ammo exceeding max ammo after replacing high-capacity catalyst on secondaries

Fixed device cooldown reductions not being correctly displayed in HUD

Fixed that plasma harvester states were not saved

Fixed potential controller stick drift in supralight/photo mode

Fixed that no standing/credits were deducted from "Ramen Delivery" jobs if drone was destroyed during 2nd or 3rd delivery

[Windows] Fixed mouse wheel scrolling problems in Missions screen

[Xbox|PS5] Fixed that on very first start the spoken language was not set to German when [Xbox|PS5]'s language is set to German

[Steam] Fixed that language was not automatically set to Steam's language on very first start after install

[Steam] Fixed that game freezes when selling too many items at once

UI: Fixed multiple issues when scrolling through savegame selection (mostly gamepad related)

UI: Fixed HUD loot log when more than 10 items were looted at once

UI: Ship customization - Fixed multiple smaller issues and inconsistencies regarding navigation and selection of menu entries

UI: Fixed secondary item icons being displayed smaller than others in HUD log

UI: Fixed multiple issues with buttons shown in footer of a different in-game menu tab

UI: Fixed scrolling of item stat cards within a loot container

UI: Fixed Data sub tab fade-in animation getting stuck in some cases

UI: Fixed item log showing the available stack amount of crafting resources from shops instead of the purchased amount

UI: Fixed multiple issues regarding the amount selection widget, some of which could ultimately lead to invalid item states

That’s all for today, but watch out for a coming patch that includes a few more small features and fixes that didn’t make it into this update. We’ll have more to share about that soon, but in the meantime, we’ll see you in the stars.

your dedicated ROCKFISH Games team