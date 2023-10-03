- (Bug) The Score Attack select screen was displaying incorrect high score data.
- (Bug) In some cases, the game data array was being accessed before it was created. It is now created earlier.
- (Bug) Steam was being initialized before game data was initialized. It is now done in the correct order.
Dead End City update for 3 October 2023
v1.1.08
