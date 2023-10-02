- Icons for You Come Here and Beckon emotes swapped
- Fixed issues with being able to ready up/start game when selecting a golden robe and switching character
- Fixed an issue where time played showed incorrectly in post-game stats
DEVOUR update for 2 October 2023
v4.2.7
Patchnotes via Steam Community
