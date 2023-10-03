 Skip to content

Time Survivors: Chapter 0 update for 3 October 2023

0️⃣ PATCH 0.806 0️⃣

Build 12336568

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Remember to play the free Time Survivors demo (here), it relies on the same savegame as Chapter 0 and you can get Mulan too! Also, game updates go live first on the demo.

For all you completionists out there, we've added a new feature in this patch! Now, each node's progress you make in the meta progression map will contribute to your overall completion percentage, giving you a clearer view of your progress in Time Survivors.

Try to get to 100% - at least until the next patch dropping new content...

PATCH NOTES 0.806

[Gameplay changes]

  • Reduced Griffon HP by ~4%
  • Slightly increased the gems dropped by Griffons and Demon Executioners

[QoL]

  • Overall game completition progress in the Time Map
  • Game modes descriptions are now shown in any stage node in the Time Map
  • Tentative fix for the crash while playing a video
  • Some clarifications in the 4th weapon slot tutorial text

Follow Time Survivors from the main Steam page to never miss any updates on the game!

Here:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2211390/Time_Survivors/

Thank you for playing our game

  • Cris, DDT, Lele (Lunar Chili team)

Changed files in this update

