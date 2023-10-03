0️⃣ PATCH 0.806 0️⃣

Remember to play the free Time Survivors demo (here), it relies on the same savegame as Chapter 0 and you can get Mulan too! Also, game updates go live first on the demo.

For all you completionists out there, we've added a new feature in this patch! Now, each node's progress you make in the meta progression map will contribute to your overall completion percentage, giving you a clearer view of your progress in Time Survivors.

Try to get to 100% - at least until the next patch dropping new content...

PATCH NOTES 0.806

[Gameplay changes]

Reduced Griffon HP by ~4%

Slightly increased the gems dropped by Griffons and Demon Executioners

[QoL]

Overall game completition progress in the Time Map

Game modes descriptions are now shown in any stage node in the Time Map

Tentative fix for the crash while playing a video

Some clarifications in the 4th weapon slot tutorial text

