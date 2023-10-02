6 Year Anniversary

Hello, Ghostory fans!

It's soon to be 6 years since Ghostory was released. It's been an incredible journey, and we thank you all for your support.

We're thankful for each and every one of you who has explored the perilous caves of our game and we would love to get more people to enjoy it the same. Therefore, we would kindly ask you all to leave the game a Steam review! They help the game get more visibility and influence players when deciding about their purchase. Thank you so much!

To give back, we're conjuring an 80% discount over the next week. Now is the perfect time to introduce your friends, family, and fellow adventurers to the wonders of Ghostory. Let's welcome new travellers into our community!

Additionally, in preparation to celebrate Halloween, the carved pumpkins make their return into the main menu again for the duration of the month. Get spooked!

Once again, thank you all,

RigidCore Games team