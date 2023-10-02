Patch - 1.0.25

Hello our valuable players,

This is the first patch ever for Simply Cubic. And of course, we changed somethings in the game. But before that, we want to thank you all for your continous supports!

With this patch we changed, added and fixed some elements in the game. Here are some changes that comes with this patch:

Main menu has changed.

Resolution option has been added.

Some bugs fixed (Mirror, pushing bugs etc. but we still know about some bugs. We are working on them)

Some UI elements has been improved.

Some levels has been fixed and improved.

As Aquila Mini Team, we're still working on Simply Cubic and being sure that the game gives the best experience as possible to our players. We still know about some bugs but don't worry, we're trying to fix them.

Probably, we'll publish next patch in two or three days. See you!