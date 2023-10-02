 Skip to content

Wastelander update for 2 October 2023

First Achievements, Desolation Levels, Cloud Save, Small Balance Changes

Share · View all patches · Build 12336510 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

FEATURES

Desolation Levels!

  • Unlock a higher tier of challenge once you beat your first insane mode game.
  • Each Desolation Level will add an additional difficulty modifier to your map.
  • Beating a game on a given desolation level will unlock the next level. How much challenge can you handle?

Basic Achievements

  • Added a small first round of Steam achievements to the game, most of these are based around difficulty levels and the daily challenge. We'll be adding many more, as well as improving the achievement artwork in the future!

Cloud Save

  • Basic cloud save so you don't lose your desolation progress.

Improved game creation flow.

BALANCE CHANGES

  • Rocky Stronghold → buffed to shield anything next to 3 wasteland, mountain OR lava tiles
  • Aerodynamic Design → downside removed. All buildings next to 3+ buildings are shielded
  • Mitigation Module → Renamed to Reclamation Station and now functions remotely
  • Scrap Beacon → base cost reduced to 1m 4e (was 2m 4e)
  • Energy Wall → base cost reduced to 2m (was 3m)
  • Agri Wall - base cost reduced to 1m 3w (was 1m 4w)
  • Pump Aquifer → cost increased to 6e, 1w (was 6e). Now spawns an aqueduct on all empty sand tiles adjacent to spawned ice tile.
  • Hurricane Engine push left ability → cost decreased to 4e (was 5e)
  • Drive Anomaly → now also clears ALL marks from the board before reshuffling

BUG FIXES

  • Aerodynamic Design bug fix → used to clash with other shield based augments preventing shielding
  • Reactive Lava bug fix → used to show the incorrect explosion radius around exploding lava

