You are the Judge! is Now Available with a 15% Launch Discount!

Hello Your Honor,

You are the Judge! has been released!

Our game, which we have been developing with a team of three for a long time, is now meeting with our valued players like you. During this process, we aimed to provide you with a smooth, enjoyable, and promising game by doing our best.

We would like to express our infinite thanks to all the followers who reached out to us from various platforms with suggestions, critiques, and opinions during the game development.

So what's next? First of all, we want to mention that we have exciting plans for You are the Judge! These plans include content and gameplay improvements. The "Season 2" update will be added to the game shortly, granting access to many new cases. Additionally, we will regularly share update content for planned developments and innovations!

We wish you success in the decisions you make for your country and career!

As the development team, we will always have our place among the spectators in the courtroom.

Infinite thanks for thousands of wishlists, feedback, suggestions, and critiques!

You can join our official Discord server for announcements, developments, and special events.

For now, this is all from us, but we will definitely be in touch soon!

Steel Games