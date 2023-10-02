Nautilus 3.2.0

Hey Beekeepers!
Some more bug fixes and a couple a tweaks, hopefully this should be all of the major stuff sorted out!
I’ll still be doing patches but less frequently now as things have got more stable (especially after the influx of new bees, welcome all!!)
If you’ve been enjoying the new content and want to see more don’t forget to leave a nice review for the game!
There’s still one last big free content update to come next year - if you’re interested in knowing more you can check out the roadmap here:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/1390190/discussions/0/3414305314950533292/
~ Ell
General
- Added a check to make sure frosty/fiery beehives get spawned properly
- Changed solitary bee item tooltip to show the beehotel/habitat rather than beehive/hive
- You can now hammer glitched beehives (especially ones that rudely spawn in your beeautiful base)
- Removed "hydrophobic" from prismatic bee's hint as it caused confusion (myself included)
Crash Fixes
- Fixed selling to Bobbee with JP or CN language set crashing
Bug Fixes
- Fixed being able to use the shovel underwater
- Fixed coral tanks not being able to go back down to 0% salinity
- Fixed butterfly hotels not picking up nearby algae/kelp preventing sunken admiral usage
- Fixed the beebank being a bit wonky in multiplayer
- Fixed butterfly box setting lifespan to 0 when removed. You can put 0 lifespan butts back in buttbox if you want to reset the lifespan back
- Fixed shell scaffold in calcified bee entry always showing as discovered
- Fixed coral tanks not being able to go down to 0% salinity
- Fixed bug hotels in the caves saying the native flora used was wrong
- Fixed prismatic bee magazine showing "$magazine_prismatic_b" instead of the second paragraph
- Fixed cultivator bee entry in book crashing once you'd discovered Honeyed Root
- Fixed sea cauliflower not applying the +2 lifespan
- Fixed tidewort not applying the +2 stability
- Fixed honey visual on hives not disappearing after using a hivetool
- Fixed tooltip for kelp + algae flora items being the wrong way round and saying they come from shrubs
- Fixed walking near the hivemother's door after opening it retriggering the opening sequence
- Fixed being able to move stuff into an invisible backpack/trash slot on steamdeck when opening another menu
- Fixed being able to see the quick queen button on steamdeck (you just use the r-stick control as displayed to QQ on gamepad)
- Fixed butterfly box UI going weird when removing butterflies on steamdeck/gamepad
Changed files in this update