Nautilus 3.2.0

Hey Beekeepers!

Some more bug fixes and a couple a tweaks, hopefully this should be all of the major stuff sorted out!

I’ll still be doing patches but less frequently now as things have got more stable (especially after the influx of new bees, welcome all!!)

If you’ve been enjoying the new content and want to see more don’t forget to leave a nice review for the game!

There’s still one last big free content update to come next year - if you’re interested in knowing more you can check out the roadmap here:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1390190/discussions/0/3414305314950533292/

~ Ell

General

Added a check to make sure frosty/fiery beehives get spawned properly

Changed solitary bee item tooltip to show the beehotel/habitat rather than beehive/hive

You can now hammer glitched beehives (especially ones that rudely spawn in your beeautiful base)

Removed "hydrophobic" from prismatic bee's hint as it caused confusion (myself included)

Crash Fixes

Fixed selling to Bobbee with JP or CN language set crashing

Bug Fixes