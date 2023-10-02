Hotfix V0.3.1c

A few fixes spotted by our players this week-end:
- fixed an issue caused by interacting with something while in Parry where you could not get the Divine Touch status anymore.
- fixed multiple issues caused by the Ring of The Harasser (Ring of the infantryman stopped working if you had also the Ring of the Harasser, You got bounced back like crazy by any impact, game frozed for a fraction of a second or longer sometimes for each parry... It was bad, really bad)
- fixed an issue with Gargoyles' charges where they could inflict damage multiple times during the end of the charge.
Balance:
- increased the health of Gargoyles.
Changed files in this update