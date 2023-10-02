 Skip to content

Cue Club 2: Pool & Snooker update for 2 October 2023

Update 2.10.23

Share · View all patches · Build 12336365 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

Today's update brings some new additions and refinements to Cue Club 2 as requested by the community, plus a few fixes too.

  • In games of pool, the 'rack balls' button is now always visible in the potted balls view (practice and slam modes).

  • Fixed issue where pool balls sometimes rolled out of the ball return tray at different speeds, after pressing the red 'ball-release' button.

  • Fixed issue where older snooker breaks and speed pool replays might not play correctly due to more recent physics engine modifications.

  • Doubled the number of saved leaderboards entries from 250 to 500 for snooker breaks and speed pool times.

  • Other minor fixes and enhancements.

