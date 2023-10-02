Update 2.10.23

Hi everyone,
Today's update brings some new additions and refinements to Cue Club 2 as requested by the community, plus a few fixes too.
-
In games of pool, the 'rack balls' button is now always visible in the potted balls view (practice and slam modes).
-
Fixed issue where pool balls sometimes rolled out of the ball return tray at different speeds, after pressing the red 'ball-release' button.
-
Fixed issue where older snooker breaks and speed pool replays might not play correctly due to more recent physics engine modifications.
-
Doubled the number of saved leaderboards entries from 250 to 500 for snooker breaks and speed pool times.
-
Other minor fixes and enhancements.
Changed files in this update