Update 2.10.23

Hi everyone,

Today's update brings some new additions and refinements to Cue Club 2 as requested by the community, plus a few fixes too.

In games of pool, the 'rack balls' button is now always visible in the potted balls view (practice and slam modes).

Fixed issue where pool balls sometimes rolled out of the ball return tray at different speeds, after pressing the red 'ball-release' button.

Fixed issue where older snooker breaks and speed pool replays might not play correctly due to more recent physics engine modifications.

Doubled the number of saved leaderboards entries from 250 to 500 for snooker breaks and speed pool times.