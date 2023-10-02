 Skip to content

Warlord: Britannia update for 2 October 2023

Update 7.03

Build 12336341 · Last edited by Wendy

Legates,

Just some minor fixes and tweaks. Thank you all for playing and reporting bugs!

In other news, I have ordered all components for my new workstation, everything will get here on Thursday. I may post some images on Discord for those interested in PC building. Believe it or not, I have been using the same PC since 2016! I upgraded some components as they broke, and added more storage space over the years, but the core build is the same. I am very excited for this fresh start. There is a lot to look forward to in this next adventure... Stay tuned!

Update Log:

  • Fixed braziers turning off periodically like campfires
  • Fixed praefectus castrorum and engineering prefect not detecting in quests
  • Fixed archer II quest archer recruit count
  • Changed primus pilus promotion requirements from 18 kills or 10 days to 16 kills or 9 days

