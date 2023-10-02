Update 7.03

Legates,
Just some minor fixes and tweaks. Thank you all for playing and reporting bugs!
In other news, I have ordered all components for my new workstation, everything will get here on Thursday. I may post some images on Discord for those interested in PC building. Believe it or not, I have been using the same PC since 2016! I upgraded some components as they broke, and added more storage space over the years, but the core build is the same. I am very excited for this fresh start. There is a lot to look forward to in this next adventure... Stay tuned!
Update Log:
- Fixed braziers turning off periodically like campfires
- Fixed praefectus castrorum and engineering prefect not detecting in quests
- Fixed archer II quest archer recruit count
- Changed primus pilus promotion requirements from 18 kills or 10 days to 16 kills or 9 days
Changed files in this update